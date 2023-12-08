BEELOGISTICS: 20 Years of Dedication and Global Ambitions

BEELOGISTICS embarked on its journey with its first office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Aiming to establish a logistics enterprise with global stature, they have dedicated decades of relentless effort to provide diverse and efficient logistics services, in Vietnam and worldwide.

—

BEELOGISTICS, headquartered in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, provides services encompassing various fields, ranging from traditional services such as sea and air transportation, consolidation, and customs clearance to emerging trends such as e-commerce, digital solutions, and green logistics.

Every member of BEELOGISTICS values each shipment entrusted by their customers, delivering satisfaction through reliable services, dedicated customer service, passion, teamwork, and integrity in transactions.

Proudly recognized as a Vietnam Value, BEELOGISTICS has earned numerous prestigious accolades, from being among the Top 1000 Corporate Income Tax Contributors in Vietnam, the Top 10 fastest growing enterprises in Vietnam, and the ASEAN Business Award. The enterprise adheres to international standards and certifications to ensure its operations globally, including ISO 2001:2015, ESG standards, FIATA, IATA, FMC, liability insurance, VLA, VCCI, customs agency, and MTO.

After over 20 years of development, BEELOGISTICS has built a robust foundation with a network of over 40 offices at home and abroad, employing more than 1000 staff and operating a fleet of over 100 road transport vehicles.

BEELOGISTICS thrives in Vietnam and extends its business vision to international markets, aspiring to become a reliable partner for businesses worldwide. Building a network of partners and branches in multiple countries allows BEELOGISTICS to understand each region's diverse cultures and specific logistics needs. This reflects its commitment to globalization and demonstrates its flexibility and efficiency in the international business environment.

To understand more about BEELOGISTICS, please take a look at https://www.beelogistics.com

About BEELOGISTICS

With an open-minded vision and a sustainable development strategy, BEELOGISTICS continually seeks new collaboration opportunities, promoting innovation and creativity in delivering advanced logistics solutions. The enterprise believes its global expansion contributes to its development and supports the prosperity of the international business community.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeeLogisticsCorporation

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bee-logistics-corporation/

About Us: /BEELOGISTICS/

Contact Info:

Name: BEELOGISTICS

Email: Send Email

Organization: BEELOGISTICS

Address: 2nd Floor, Hai Au Building, 39B Truong Son Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam

Phone: (+84 28) 62647272

Website: https://www.beelogistics.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/jwNzPAdph2E

Release ID: 89115708

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.