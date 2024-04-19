Behind the Scenes at The Arthouse Hotel: A Ben Ashkenazy Vision With A Fusion of Art, Hospitality, and Community Impact

Explore The Arthouse Hotel, a unique blend of art, hospitality, and community in Manhattan's Upper West Side. A Ben Ashkenazy vision, this boutique hotel offers a fusion of artistic expression and modern comfort, making it a cultural hub and a luxurious retreat."

Imagine stepping into a world where every corner tells a story, where the walls whisper tales of artistic grandeur and culinary adventures await at every turn. Welcome to The Arthouse Hotel, a beacon of boutique elegance nestled in Manhattan's Upper West Side. Celebrated for its harmonious blend of art and ambiance, this hotel epitomizes the transformative power of spaces designed with intention and creativity.

Beyond its doors lies not only a retreat from the bustling cityscape but a vibrant celebration of art, culture, and gastronomy.

Learn More About The Arthouse Here https://www.arthousehotelnyc.com/





When stepping into The Arthouse Hotel, guests are immediately immersed in the hotel’s warm ambiance where history meets modernity in the heart of Manhattan's Upper West Side. The lobby, a welcoming space with timeless charm, displays custom artwork that captures the spirit of the area’s artistic community.

Highlighted by the original antique fireplace and a 1920s French elevator system, the hotel beautifully marries comfort with innovative design. This eclectic mix of vintage charm and contemporary art sets the stage for a unique boutique experience, making the hotel not just a place to stay, but a pivotal cultural hub.

Walking distance from iconic locations like Central Park and Lincoln Center. The Arthouse Hotel offers guests a quintessential New York experience, blending artistic flair with an inviting, cozy atmosphere that appeals to both the modern traveler and the art enthusiast.

At Patis Bakery, the sensory journey extends beyond sight to include the enticing aroma of freshly baked bread and pastries. This bakery isn't just a place to eat; it's an experience in artisanal craftsmanship. The bakery serves up delicious pastries, robust coffee, and freshly squeezed juice, making each visit a delight for the senses.

Serafina Upper West brings the vibrant flavors of Northern Italy to the heart of New York City. Diners can enjoy fresh pastas, pizzas, and a selection of meats and seafood, surrounded by frescos and a bustling street view from large windows or the Sidewalk Café.

Redfarm redefines Chinese dining with a modern twist on traditional dishes and dim sum, infused with a green market sensibility. The restaurant’s rustic decor, featuring white brick walls, wooden beams, and farmhouse accents, creates a warm, inviting atmosphere. Signature dishes like Pac Man Dumplings and marinated rib steak with steamed baby bok choy highlight the innovative culinary approach.

As evening unfolds, the Arthouse Bar beckons. Inspired by the Speakeasies and Harlem music clubs of the 1920s, Arthouse Bar offers a vibrant social scene with crafted cocktails made from house-made syrups, juices, and garnishes.

Each of the venues at The Arthouse Hotel not only offers exceptional food and drink but also contributes to the hotel’s reputation as a destination where visitors and locals alike celebrate and cherish the culinary arts.

The Arthouse Hotel, with its lush accommodations and unique culinary and cultural offerings, stands not merely as an oasis for weary travelers but as a vibrant centerpiece of the Upper West Side.

Each brushstroke in the lobby, every curated dish at Redfarm, and the crafted cocktails at the Arthouse Bar, contribute to a tapestry that enriches the local community.

The strategic oversight by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation has transformed the hotel into a significant economic asset, elevating the area’s appeal and real estate values. This transformative approach exemplifies how thoughtful development can meld luxury with community engagement, making The Arthouse Hotel a model of urban hospitality that inspires and energizes.

As it continues to draw visitors and locals alike, its legacy of innovation and cultural integration cements its place as an iconic beacon of New York City.



