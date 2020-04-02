Behind the Wheel: Art, Environment and Sustainability by FPT Industrial

FPT Industrial has a reputation for technological excellence and innovation – its world-leading engines and drivelines are designed with a specific focus on sustainability. Find out what happens when the same qualities are applied to the brand’s unconventional sustainability programme in this latest episode of Behind the Wheel: cnhindustrial.com/artenvironmentsustainability_en

London, February 4, 2020

Our first location is the pretty seaside town of San Benedetto del Tronto located on Italy’s Adriatic coast, not only a popular tourist destination but a busy commercial port with a strong fishing heritage. It is here that FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI), launched its “Fishing for Plastic” initiative in collaboration with “Clean Sea LIFE”, a European project whose aim is to raise awareness about marine waste and to empower local communities to become part of the solution. The results were quite astonishing with some three tons of plastic “fished” from the sea in a mere month. Following a successful debut, the initiative has now been rolled out in South America.

From the sea to the foothills of Alps - our next stop is a reforestation project in the Basse di Stura area to the north of Turin where FPT Industrial is working with the local community to plant some 1,000 trees transforming it into an all-around sustainable area. It is estimated that this project will help reduce carbon dioxide by some ten tons annually.

The final setting for the video is the iconic city of Venice and its world famous Biennale International Art Exhibition. FPT Industrial sponsored American artist Christian Holstad whose installation was made entirely from plastic waste and was inspired by the firsthand testimonies of the fisherman of San Benedetto del Tronto. The video follows Christian as he produces and delivers the artwork; its striking form truly encapsulates the importance of such an initiative.

The diverse locations, communities and projects highlight what can be achieved when committed groups of people come together.

WATCH IT NOW AT: cnhindustrial.com/artenvironmentsustainability_en

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

