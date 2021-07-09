Beijing E-Town GDP expected to exceed 380 billion yuan in 2025

BEIJING, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

In the next five years, the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town, will emerge as a national leader in the whole integrated circuit industry chain.

The target was written into The Plan for Development and Construction of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area in the 14th Five-Year Plan Period and the Long-range Goals Through 2035. According to the plan, by 2025, Beijing E-Town's GDP will exceed 380 billion yuan and have a total of six 100 billion-level innovative industrial clusters.

As one of the densest areas of integrated circuit companies and most advanced technologies in the country, Beijing E-Town is home to many industry-leading companies, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd.

"We always align our development plan with the national strategy," said an official of Beijing E-Town, adding that the area will make further efforts in innovating the industrial chain during the 14th Five-Year Plan period. It will strengthen the advantages in integrated circuit manufacturing and equipment and consolidate its national leading position in the whole integrated circuit industry chain.

In 2020, Beijing E-Town's GDP exceeded 200 billion yuan. It is expected that by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period, the area's GDP will exceed 380 billion yuan, and the digital economy's average annual operating income will increase at an annual rate of about 15%.

Beijing E-Town will seize the opportunity of Beijing's "two zones" initiative to attract more talents and high-end resources to the area. The actual use of foreign capital during the 14th Five-Year Plan period is expected to exceed 2 billion dollars, while the average annual growth rate of international talent apartments will remain at 50% or above.

Beijing E-Town will focus on making key core technological breakthroughs regarding the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and technological innovation. It will also support enterprises to form an innovation consortium and promote the formation of an industry-oriented and market-oriented innovation ecosystem.

