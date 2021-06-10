Beike Realsee completed landmark agreement with Malaysia's Jalin Realty to accelerate industry digitalization

BEIJING, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9th, 2021, Beike Realsee and Jalin Realty, an overseas real estate service company held a signing ceremony to mark the launch of a first-of-its-kind partnership in South-East Asia. DATUK DR. HAJAH ZURAIDA BINTI KAMARUDDIN, Malaysia Housing and Local Government Minister, Ian Chen, Jalin CEO, Xinchen Hui, KE Holdings Inc. VP and Realsee General Manager, amongst other senior representatives from both parties participated in the ceremony. As China's largest real estate focused spatial acquisition reconstruction service platform, Beike Realsee will provide Jalin with its 3D reconstruction technology, working with Jalin to distribute its VR technology across Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR, and in doing so redefining the residential service experience for consumers across the region, accelerating the trend towards digitalization across the global real estate industry.

Malaysia Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida marked the occasion by extending her congratulations on the landmark agreement between the two parties. Minister Zuraida noted that Beike Realsee represents a new way of doing business across global real estate markets, and that Jalin with its deep roots and history in Malaysia and across the region was the ideal partner to drive innovation and empower home buyers.

Realsee's Xinchen Hui reaffirmed the group's commitment to reshaping the residential real estate transaction experience through enhancing innovation and transparency, and that this philosophy was also shared by Jalin.

Jalin's CEO Ian Chen said that the company was excited by the partnership and looking forward to creating positive change within domestic markets across the region. Mr. Chen also announced that in response to Malaysia entering a post epidemic recovery phase, Jalin in partnership with Beike Realsee would be offering free VR capture and display services for six months in selected markets.

Jalin has a record of accomplishment in international real estate which dates back 30 years, with offices in China, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. The firm offers end-to-end services for international real estate transactions, covering listing classifieds, real estate management, investment, and consultancy.

Cross-border real estate transactions is still in a nascent stage, technology will play a vital role in transcending time and space for buyers and sellers around the globe, with this trend highlighted by the recent epidemics has been accelerated by emergence of Covid-19. Realsee's parent company Beike has provided a new benchmark for the power and application of VR technology across Chinese real estate and home services and Jalin is seeking to replicate this success across South-East Asia.

As a pioneer in large-scale spatial reconstruction and VR technology Beike has launched an array of applications allowing agents to deliver better service including 3D tours, Audio guided 3D tour, and 'Future Home' AI powered interior decoration technology. In 2020, the daily dwell time on VR property listing increased by 270%, the daily dwell time on VR listings at over 220,000 hours, total VR visits passed 1.29 billion.

Beike Realsee is now making its best-in-class VR technology available overseas, partnering with leading firms from around the world. Japanese firm GA, an early adopter of Beike Realsee technology has increased its dwell time over five times since implementing the VR technology. By March 2nd, 2021, Realsee's VR technology is available online in over 14 countries, 188 cities, bringing to life more than 10,080,000 spaces, representing the world's largest VR housing database.