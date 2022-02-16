Beike Realsee Cooperated with Mixgo, a Real Estate Tech Company in Singapore, to Boost the Digital Transformation of Real Estate Industry in Southeast Asia

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14 February 2022, Realsee,a world's leading integrated spatial digitalization solution provider, reached a strategic cooperative agreement with Mixgo, a real estate tech company in Singapore, to further expand the implementation and application of VR and AI in the housing services in Southeast Asia, and to promote the digital transformation of such services.

Mixgo has shown its presence in Singapore for more than ten years. After discovering that the developers have to sell houses through video meetings because of the epidemic, Mixgo launched the online selling system Ecoprop, on which the users can search and visit houses and sign purchase contracts with the developers online. Currently, Ecoprop has been applied by 100% of real estate agencies in Singapore, as the platform has included up to 99.5% of new house listings and attracted 90% developers and 80% individual brokers to sign up.

As a global leader in 3D spatial reconstruction and digitalization, Realsee has become a key partner of Mixgo. With Realsee's leading technical strength, Ecoprop now supports the generation of VR-based house listings with mobile phone shooting; also, the spatial digitalization solutions provided by Realsee in China, such as VR House Viewing and VR Live Tour, are integrated into Ecoprop, while innovative features like One-Button Decoration will come online soon.

In 2022, it is expected that the two parties will complete the 3D spatial reconstruction of 30,000 houses, covering about 30% of the marketing and rental market of new and second-hand properties in Singapore.

Guan Wenbing, Founder of Mixgo, expressed that "partnering with Realsee is a very critical strategic deployment of the company, as well as a forward-looking deployment to change the current business ecosystem. This move aligns with our original intention of bringing 'in-depth information' and 'zero-distance' house show experience to the consumers through digitalization, empowering the real estate industry in Southeast Asia, and reducing its costs during the post-epidemic period."

Wu Ge, General Manager of Business Development of Realsee said that "based on the leading 3D spatial reconstruction technology, our cooperation with Mixgo can deliver autonomous and convenient VR House Viewing and VR Live Tour and other services for real estate brokers in Singapore. In the future, Realsee will go hand in hand with Mixgo to further expand the market in Southeast Asia."