Beko introduces eco-friendly appliances for a healthy planet

Beko's innovative products reflect the brand's sustainability mission and use recycled materials, bio-composites and detergent saving technologies for sustainable living.

ISTANBUL, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, Europe's leading home appliance brand, believes that humans and the planet are interconnected. To raise awareness of Beko's sustainability mission, the brand held a virtual showcase of its eco-friendly appliances today with Arçelik's CEO Hakan Bulgurlu, CMO Zeynep Yalım Uzun and CCO Ragıp Balcıoğlu and with a special guest from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Brendan Edgerton, Circular Economy Director.



Hakan Bulgurlu, Arcelik CEO

During the launch, Beko shared a Europe-wide survey on people's attitudes and concerns about sustainability, and unveiled seven sustainable products* including a washing machine/washer dryer, oven, tumble dryer, refrigerator, espresso coffee maker and dishwasher to help consumers reduce their impact on the environment. The study, which was announced at Beko's online showcase of seven eco-friendly home appliances, discovered that human environmental damage is perceived as the most critical threat to a sustainable planet by all respondents, followed by the plastic issue, then infectious diseases - which may not have even made the list if these questions were asked two years ago. Extreme weather comes next, followed by natural disasters, natural resource crisis, biodiversity loss, food waste and lastly water stress.

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik, Beko's parent company, said, "Our goals in sustainability and our leading efforts in innovation are two great parts of the same whole. Their evolution depends on each other. It is up to us to find better, more environmentally conscious ways of conducting our lives. With a series of eco-friendly Beko appliances, customers can now fully equip a sustainable home."

Arçelik's CMO, Zeynep Yalım Uzun added "Beko's brand purpose is empowering future generations to live healthier lives, which is only possible by living more sustainably and working towards a healthier planet. All of our actions and every product we use has an impact on nature. So, beyond this seven-product portfolio, we are eager to adapt our existing technologies to make all our appliances more environmentally friendly too. For Beko, this is only the beginning."

"At Beko, we are passionate about democratizing technology, making it affordable and ensuring that as many people as possible have access to it. By integrating sustainability into our business model and throughout everything we do, we strive to reduce human environmental damage by developing high-performance, durable, affordable home appliances that are also eco-friendly," said Arçelik's CCO Ragıp Balcıoğlu.

Products with recycled materials for the planet:

EcoTub Washing Machine & Washer Dryer**

Plastic waste transformed into a valuable alternative raw material

Approximately up to 60 recycled 0.5L PET bottles used in the tubs of washing machines and washer dryers on certain models

Recycled PET flakes used along with other plastics and additives without an effect on the tub's effective performance

World's first example of this type of application in home appliances

This eco-friendly new manufacturing method significantly lowers carbon dioxide emissions

Since the beginning of this project in 2017, 58 million plastic bottles have been recycled with a reduction of CO2 emissions by almost 2,200 tons

EcoFiber Oven

A sustainable material from recycled fishnet waste and industrial thread waste

5% recycled fishnet waste and 65% industrial thread waste used in plastic parts such as door decor plastic and display cover

50% of the BI Oven inner display cover made from industrial thread waste

GreenDry Tumble Dryer

Uses recycled plastic in 15% of its plastic parts on average, including in the water tank housing and back cover

In the past two years, 2,420 tonnes of plastic were recycled for this cause

Products with bio-composites for the planet:

BioCycle Refrigerator

Durable components composed of bio-based plastics

Eggtrays made from eggshell wastes and bioplastics

Each fridge's two eggtrays*** contain eggshell waste from 5 eggs.

The fan cover is 100% bio-based plastics (33gr) from sustainable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane

The door seal is 25% bio-based (soybean oil) materials (195 gr)

BioCoffee Espresso Machine

Developed with bio-composite technology

Each espresso machine is made with five cups of coffee residue, reducing carbon footprint by 5% in bio-composite parts

Product that reduces chemicals:

AutoDose Dishwasher

AutoDose dispenses the right amount of detergent for sparkling clean dishes every time

In each wash, up to 28%**** less detergent used with AutoDose for a healthy living on a healthy planet

*Product availability varies per market

** Current products available from the Çayırova Washing Machine Plant are 8-9-10 kg 1400-1600 rpm WM and 8/5kg & 10/6 kg WD. The target is to expand PET usage to other plants

***The number of egg trays can change according to the model

**** For lightly soiled dishes & gel detergent usage

Notes to Editor

Please find product images on this page.

About Beko:

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik. It offers product lines that include major appliances, air conditioners and small appliances. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and no.1 large home appliances brand in the UK. The brand FC Barcelona's main partner, naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and official supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC).

Beko has been focusing on healthy living for years, raising awareness and developing products that make healthy living possible and convenient. Now the brand mission is 'healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet'. Every action we take to be healthy depends on the planet's health as well. Beko is committed to protecting our Mother Earth by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production. Beko encourages its competitors to follow suit.

For more information or imagery, please contact: bekomsl@mslgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1550705/arcelik_ceo_hakan_bulgurlu.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1550706/arcelik_cmo_zeynep_yalim_uzun.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1550707/arcelik_cco_ragip_balcioglu.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1550708/beko_biocycle_refrigerator.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1550709/beko_ecofiber_bi_oven.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1550710/beko_ecotub_washing_machine.jpg?p=medium600

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/998182/Beko_Logo.jpg?p=medium600



Zeynep Yalim Uzun, Arcelik CMO



Ragip Balcioglu, Arcelik CCO



Beko BioCycle Refrigerator



Beko EcoFiber BI Oven