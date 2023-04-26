The Bell Tower On 34th: New Rehearsal Dinners For Couples Near The Woodlands

Iconic Houston, TX wedding and event venue The Bell Tower on 34th (713-868-2355) is announcing a stylish selection of dining spaces and customizable, chef-inspired menus for a personalized, all-inclusive wedding rehearsal dinner.

The Bell Tower's all-inclusive services now offer recently engaged couples in and around The Woodlands region the opportunity to choose from stylish indoor, outdoor, and balcony dining spaces, and to curate their own menus in partnership with the property’s executive chef.

More information is available at https://thebelltoweron34th.com/wedding-venues-in-houston

Typically held after a run-through of the wedding ceremony, rehearsal dinners offer family and friends of the bride and groom a chance to socialize and get to know one another. Newly announced updates at The Bell Tower on 34th offer contemporary couples the opportunity to plan seating, service style, and even a personalized menu alongside celebrated Executive Chef Sergio Arellano for a rehearsal dinner designed to exceed fastidious foodie expectations while accommodating individual diet restrictions.

“Chef Arellano has over three decades of professional international experience and is highly respected by fellow chefs, his staff, and our employees,” says Damaris De Leon, a property event producer. “At The Bell Tower on 34th, couples can treat their wedding party to Chef Arellano's exquisite cuisine in the midst of stunning views and an elegant, fairy-tale-like setting. You simply can’t do any better than this beautiful location for your wedding.”

The Bell Tower on 34th offers couples a varied selection of rehearsal dining areas - including the majestic Waterwall Courtyard and Garden, and the Chandelier Balcony - each of which can be appointed to complement wedding and reception themes and color palettes.

Chef Arellano offers an extensive menu of international, American, vegetarian, and vegan menu choices while the property’s event planners work closely with couples for a rehearsal dinner customized to meet their vision and orchestrated to deliver on their dreams.

Today's economy is making it difficult for newly engaged couples to plan a wedding that won't compromise on quality in an effort to meet budgets, explains the Chef. All-inclusive packages at The Bell Tower on 34th are designed to alleviate these concerns.

Newly engaged couples from The Woodlands region now have the chance to host a rehearsal dinner that transports their guests to an exclusive Italian villa at a venue located just minutes from downtown Houston.

About The Bell Tower

Known for their Italian-inspired architecture and palace-like décor, The Bell Tower on 34th is a revered wedding venue many consider the “most Instagrammable” property in the events and hospitality industry.

Learn more at https://thebelltoweron34th.com

