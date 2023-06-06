Beloved maternity and baby brand Momcozy launches 100% Natural Bamboo Diaper at 22% special discount

Momcozy has recently introduced a revolutionary bamboo diaper to address parents' concerns about their baby's sensitive skin, offering 22% off all bamboo diapers during presale on Momcozy.com from June 5-11, 2023.

Momcozy , a leading maternity and baby brand dedicated to the well-being of babies and the environment, has recently introduced a revolutionary bamboo diaper to address parents' concerns about their baby's sensitive skin.

According to a study by the American Academy of Pediatrics, up to 50% of infants may develop diaper rash at some point during their first year of life, and babies with sensitive skin may be more prone to developing rashes or other skin irritations. As a result, parents will consider whether the diapers are irritating to their baby's skin when purchasing diapers.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States found that some disposable diapers contain chemicals that can cause skin irritation, and recommended the use of natural materials such as cotton or bamboo.

In response, Momcozy has launched a bamboo diaper that is free from added chemicals and substances, making it safe for babies with sensitive skin.

The main material used in Momcozy's bamboo diaper is bamboo, which has natural qualities that make it perfect for babies. It is naturally anti-bacterial, without any added artificial chemicals, and the “bamboo kun”, a powerful antimicrobial agent, has an antibacterial rate of 70-73% in 24 hours. Momcozy's unique manufacturing methodology retains the bamboo kun and makes the bamboo diapers especially good for babies with sensitive skin.

Apart from the naturally occurring “bamboo kun” that protects the baby’s skin from allergens and bacteria, Momcozy’s bamboo diaper also adopts the super-absorbent innovative core named SuperbDry Core. It can lock liquids away for up to 12 hours while ensuring the best wearing experience thanks to the 2mm thick core. Its ultra-softness also means a better experience as both the outer layers feature a fine 1.5D fiber, therefore, parents can rest assured that their babies can enjoy long-lasting comfort and dryness throughout the night. No more disrupted sleep, only peaceful rest for parents and babies!

It’s worth noting that all of Momcozy’s diapers feature a wide adjustable waistband to fit babies of different shapes and sizes. It brings great stretchiness to ensure great comfort for babies and helps prevent leaks.

Momcozy's vision is to become the best companion for moms around the world through pregnancy and early motherhood. The company understands that moms love their babies more than anything in the world, and this diaper was born to extend mother's love. Momcozy listens carefully to the needs of moms and creates innovative products that meet their needs throughout pregnancy and early motherhood.

With their commitment to providing high-quality, eco-friendly products that meet the needs of both babies and parents, Momcozy is quickly becoming a trusted name in the baby care industry. The revolutionary bamboo diaper is a testament to their dedication to providing safe and sustainable baby products.

Momcozy is offering 22% off all bamboo diapers during presale on Momcozy.com from June 5-11, 2023. Let the moms in your life (even if it's yourself!) know that their precious babies deserve the best by choosing Momcozy's eco-friendly bamboo diapers!

About Momcozy

Momcozy, the best-selling wearable breast pump brand in North America, has always put moms on top. Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, more relaxed, and more comfortable experience for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood.

