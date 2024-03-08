Ben Ashkenazy and Breakwater Hospitality Group Announce Pier 5: The Premier Waterfront Dining and Nightlife Sensation in Miami's Bayside Marketplace

Ben Ashkenazy of Ashkenazy Acquisition, owner of Miami’s Bayside Marketplace, welcomes Pier 5, a new establishment by Breakwater Hospitality Group. This addition is the latest Ashkenazy development, introducing a vibrant venue for dining and nightlife that promises live music, diverse cuisine, and waterfront entertainment.

—

Ben Ashkenazy, through his company, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, owner of Miami’s Bayside Marketplace, proudly announces the addition of Pier 5, a groundbreaking establishment by Breakwater Hospitality Group. This latest development represents Ashkenazy's commitment to revitalizing Bayside Marketplace, introducing a vibrant venue for dining, nightlife, live music, diverse cuisine, and waterfront entertainment that promises to redefine the Miami experience.

Nestled in the heart of Bayside Marketplace, Pier 5 emerges as a leading open-air, waterfront entertainment destination. With its exceptional food, refreshing beverages, and stunning views of Miami's skyline, the venue is a contemporary homage to Miami's maritime heritage, designed with tropical flair and nautical elements.

"We're thrilled to bring Pier 5 into the fold as a dynamic addition to Miami's entertainment landscape," says Joe Press, COO of Ashkenazy Acquisition. "This initiative is a reflection of our deep-seated belief in the potential of Bayside Marketplace to serve as a cornerstone of community and entertainment in Miami."

The inspiration behind Pier 5 stems from founders Emi Guerra and Alex Mantecon of Breakwater Hospitality Group, along with partner Erick Passo of Black Market Miami. Together, they envisioned a unique dining and social hub that embodies the energy of Miami while paying tribute to its iconic fishing pier history.

Pier 5 boasts distinctive offerings, including The Rum Bar, Miami's largest bar specializing in rum, mojitos, and daiquiris, and a Tequila and Mezcal Bar with over 200 types of spirits. Food selections feature Bayside Marketplace favorites like Black Market Miami, Ben’s Pizza, La Industria, and Skoops, offering a rich tapestry of local and international flavors.

The launch of Pier 5 is expected to significantly benefit the local community and businesses, drawing over 4 million cruise ship visitors from the likes of Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Virgin, and Norwegian each year.

﻿﻿

"Pier 5 is our invitation to the community and visitors to experience the unique spirit of Miami," adds Joe Press. “The venue not only enhances the cultural and social fabric of Miami but also reinforces its status as a premier destination for entertainment and dining.”

Reflecting on the potential of Pier 5 to enhance Miami's vibrant culture and the allure of Bayside Marketplace, Joe Press shares, "Pier 5 is a testament to our vision for Miami—a city that celebrates dynamic energy and offers everyone a chance to explore the charms of Bayside Marketplace. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to this top-tier waterfront dining and nightlife sensation."



﻿﻿

Learn more about Ben Ashkenazy and the new Pier 5 Bayside Marketplace opening here: https://uscommerciallending.com/ben-ashkenazy-pier-5-bayside-marketplace/

About the company: Headquartered in New York City, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation is a private real estate investment firm focusing on retail, hotel, and office assets. Ashkenazy Acquisition has acquired over 15 million square feet of real estate, located throughout the United States and Canada. With a portfolio containing more than 100 buildings valued at $12 billion, Ashkenazy Acquisition has a superior performance history in purchasing and managing premier assets. Ashkenazy Acquisition is made up of an experienced team of in-house, seasoned professionals, including acquisitions, finance, construction, leasing, development, and marketing. The integrated team of real estate professionals offers exceptional expertise at all levels of the transaction and subsequent management.

Contact Info:

Name: Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation

Address: 600 Madison Avenue flr 15 New York, NY 10022

Phone: 212-213-4444

Website: https://www.aacrealty.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/fcAuQwnEWWQ?si=6rbdVVNI-5HUIsNs

Release ID: 89123642

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.