Ben Ashkenazy Completes Retail Lease-Up at 800 Madison Avenue NYC

Ben Ashkenazy’s Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation has successfully leased the retail portion of 800 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. This prime property, located among prestigious retailers on world-famous Madison Avenue, strengthens its status as a flagship destination in New York's luxury retail market.

Located at the coveted intersection of 67th Street and Madison Avenue, the property sits adjacent to some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Tory Burch, Chanel, Armani, Givenchy, and Oscar de la Renta. The 50,000-square-foot building, which also features 53 luxury residential units, now boasts a prestigious lineup of high-end retailers.

New tenants include Sauer Jewelry, taking over the former John Lobb space, and Parfums de Marly, occupies the former Ippolita location. Sauer Jewelry, a storied Brazilian brand renowned for its vibrant and ethically sourced gemstones, blends tradition with contemporary design while Parfums de Marly, inspired by the lavish fragrance traditions of 18th-century France, offers luxury scents that evoke the grandeur of the era.

Additionally, long-term tenant Cesare Attolini, known for its meticulous Neapolitan tailoring and bespoke Italian suits, renewed its lease, further cementing the building’s status as a premier shopping destination on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The selection of tenants reflects the ongoing demand for high-profile retail locations and underscores the property’s role in the evolution of luxury shopping in New York City.

800 Madison Avenue is part of the Upper East Side Historic District, designated by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission to preserve the architectural and cultural history of the area.

Known for its tree-lined streets, historic brownstones, and cultural institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Upper East Side remains one of Manhattan’s most prestigious neighborhoods, blending timeless elegance with modern luxury.





