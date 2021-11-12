Beneffx.com Upgrades Account Selection, Now Offers 5 Different Account Types

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the variety of brokerages supplying online trading services grows, traders have become especially attentive to the benefits offered by each brand. With that in mind, trading house Beneffx.com has recently announced an upgrade to the account selection offered to global traders. As of today, five different account types are available, open to all of Beneffx.com's clients, regardless of their geographical location.

"Our customers know that we are a client-centric company, and that's why they choose to trust us with their hard-earned funds," commented Edward Kenway, spokesperson for Beneffx.com. "It was only natural for us, thus, to spot the need for diversity in the market and provide a solution for it, way before our competitors do. In fact, we hope that they follow in our footsteps and improve their services as well. That's why we're trying to set a new standard of service in the industry."

Versatility is the key to success

Apart from the five account types currently offered - namely Basic, Silver, Gold, Platinum and VIP - Beneffx.com now also offers a demo account, free of charge. This type of account is suitable especially for beginner traders because it allows them to test their capabilities in the markets without risking any funds. Another feature which should be noted is the Islamic account, also available to any trader who prefers it at no extra charge. This account is Halal certified.

"If our traders do not feel 100% comfortable with us and with what we have to offer," added Kenway, "then we have not accomplished anything. For example, we've noticed that more and more people are asking what are indices in trading, so we've also expanded our education resources about that. We'll keep making efforts to get our traders as ready as possible for the markets."

About Beneffx.com

Founded with the goal of taking online trading to a new level, Beneffx.com today is an indices trader in this industry, setting an example for other brands to follow. All of the company's traders enjoy access to over 1,000 different assets. Support is granted by well-trained staff, with whom customers can get in touch via email, phone or the onsite live chat. Trading is possible with all types of devices, as the brand's proprietary platform is both desktop and mobile friendly.