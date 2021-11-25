Benefiting from world's first structure designs, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center uses only 28,000 tons of steel

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn:

On November 3, 2021, at the 2020 National Science and Technology Award Conference, the innovations on modern spatial structures design, key technology and engineering approach adopted by the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, also known as "Lotus", won the first prize of the National Science and Technology Progress Award. The expert group assessed such innovation as a world first.

The modern spatial structures design, key technology and engineering approach take Professor Luo Yaozhi and his team at Zhejiang University more than 30 years to fully develop. With the support of this technology, the Hangzhou Olympics Sports Center uses 28,000 tons of steel on the main Stadium (the Big Lotus)，1/3 less compared to 42,000 tons of steel used in Beijing National Stadium (the Bird's Nest), the retractable roof on the 10,000-seat tennis court (the Small Lotus) is also a world first.

In the past ten years, China's spatial structures technology has begun to lead the world as Chinese solutions keep being adopted around the globe. The structural design of the world's largest indoor theme park, Dubai "City of Arabia", was designed by Luo Yaozhi's team. Luo said that currently, the team has a total of more than 1,000 projects in 31 countries and regions around the world.

"In the past 30 years, I have been committed to the spatial structure industry. My motto is to strive to become a leader and promoter in technology in this industry," Luo said, our team is fortunate to have experienced the growth of the industry from scratch. "In the future, we will continue to keep up with the times and the needs of our country, and contribute our strength to the further development of the spatial structure."