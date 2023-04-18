Benevity Partners with Count Us In to Increase the Impact of Corporate Climate Action

CALGARY, Alberta, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity Inc. , the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced the launch of its new Climate Action Kit in collaboration with Count Us In , a global movement of people and organizations taking steps to address climate change. The Climate Action Kit enables companies to incorporate climate action into their corporate purpose programs by providing engaging ways to get employees involved. The kit includes volunteer opportunities, curated lists of vetted environmental organizations and a library of micro-actions focused on reducing the environmental footprint of a company and its employees.

With 65% of leaders feeling pressure from their employees to act on climate change issues, companies have been focused on net zero and carbon emission reduction as part of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) or sustainability efforts. Now, organizations are also recognizing the need to meet the demand and passions of their employees to take action directly on these issues. Benevity’s Climate Action Kit enables companies to educate employees on how to adopt environmentally sustainable behaviors and make informed decisions to reduce their environmental impact with the support of their employers.

In 2022, only 3.2% of donations on the Benevity platform went to environmental causes, despite the acceleration of the climate crisis to a climate emergency. Benevity’s Climate Action kit helps employees and companies amplify advocacy, conservation and carbon reduction efforts led by trusted nonprofits around the world.

“As an organization that encourages people to take bold steps to fight the climate crisis, Count Us In recognizes that motivating businesses and individuals to get more involved and invest in helping the planet is crucial,” said Ipsita Bhatia, Director of Business Engagement, Count Us In. “It’s estimated that up to 30% of the global emission reductions needed to avoid the worst of climate change can come from individual and household actions, and this can influence solutions at scale. We can all make a huge difference by taking action in our lives, and our partnership with Benevity will make it easier than ever before for companies and their employees to contribute.”

The Climate Action Kit includes:

More than 150 sustainability micro-actions with actionable steps and activities employees can take to combat climate change, with a focus on impact, influence and involvement, such as going plastic-free for a day, donating used clothing, conducting a home energy audit or reducing water usage at home.

A volunteering opportunity to join the Great Global Cleanup and participate in the world’s largest coordinated volunteer event on Earth Day and beyond.

and participate in the world’s largest coordinated volunteer event on Earth Day and beyond. Lists of vetted environmental and sustainability causes working to move the needle on climate change created in partnership with some of the world’s most influential climate champions including Mark Ruffalo, Christiana Figueres, Adam McKay and Zamzam Ibrahim.

Reporting for corporate sustainability leaders, including key metrics that highlight which actions drive the most impact and which activities generate the highest engagement among employees.

“We know that climate change has escalated beyond just an environmental crisis. It is also a crisis of inequity, disproportionately affecting marginalized people all around the world,” said Sona Khosla, Benevity’s Chief Impact Officer. “We are thrilled to team up with Count Us In, a global leader in sustainability, to enable our clients, who have a massive opportunity with their reach, to mobilize employees all around the world to take daily actions that can make a material difference to the future of our planet. This will not only enhance corporate sustainability efforts, but will let employees know their employers support their values when it comes to climate action.”

