BenQ Dominates 4K Projector Segment for 3 Years

BenQ, the most popular 4K projector brand, once again dominated with the No.1 market share for 3 consecutive years. BenQ not only achieved almost 30% SoM in the 4K projector segment among the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in 2020*. BenQ also introduced TK850i, the world’s 1st true 4K HDR smart home projector powered by Android TV, in order to enrich quality home entertainment for Singapore amid the pandemic.

BenQ TK850i is engineered to provide streaming entertainment with true 4K resolution, 3000lm high brightness and a dedicated sports mode. It not only livens up any home space, but gives access to all the amazing 500,000+ movies, shows, sporting events, music, and games found on Google Play, and features like multi-platform wireless projection, exclusive child-friendly contents, and hands-free operation.

In addition to a variety of great content on Google Play, BenQ TK850i smart home projector features the exclusive HDR-PRO™ technology with HDR10/HLG support, which produces spectacular brightness and contrast, revealing every detail of HDR-format Blu-ray, video streaming, and live broadcasts of sports games.

To fully immerse audiences in competitive action and deliver the experience of spectating live in person with any type of content, TK850i’s dedicated Sports Mode for general SDR content enhances video quality with realistic skin tones, naturally balanced blues and greens for gorgeous fields of grass, and warm woodgrains for indoor sports action. Sports Mode also boosts its CinemaMaster Audio+2 5-watt*2 chambered sound system for visceral enjoyment.

Sleekly styled to complement modern decors and bright enough for any room of the house, TK850i’s compact profile facilitates professional-quality installations with vertical lens shift, generous 1.3X zoom, and 2.5m@100” projection to fit into any space.

TK850i retails at SGD2,799 (after GST) and available on Lazada BenQ Store and Shopee BenQ Store.

To find out more about BenQ projectors, please visit BenQ.com.