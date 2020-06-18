BenQ launches GS2 wireless portable projector for versatile family entertainment in Singapore

Singapore – BenQ, the world-leading DLP projector brand, today launched the GS2, a wireless portable LED projector designed especially for the Singapore market to maximise home entertainment as families continue to observe safe-distancing measures recommended by the government.

GS2 is an all-in-one entertainment device that projects images of up to 80 inches in size, allowing families to enjoy the charm of big screen projection while supporting fun activities wherever they are, thanks to its wireless and mobility features.

Engineered for family-friendly use, GS2 is IPX2 splash-proof and 0.5m drop-proof, offering vibrant LED light display and BenQ-exclusive LumiExpert™, an ambient light-sensing automatic brightness technology that optimises the viewing experience.

It also comes with Eye-Protection Sensors, which automatically shut off light when children get in front, and a Parental Timer to safeguard young viewers' comfort and vision health.

As families spend more time indoors, media consumption in Singapore has seen a double-digit increase, with gaming (up by 17 per cent) and movie streaming (up by 22 per cent) forming a large part of home-based entertainment.

With local cinemas remained closed in Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, video gaming, streaming services, and direct-to-digital releases will continue to help local families adhere to the government's safe-distancing guideline.

"We believe that BenQ's GS2 portable projector enhances the stay-at-home experience for Singaporeans and offers families a fun yet safe way to enjoy each other's company, be entertained, and even educated," said Jeffrey Liang, President of BenQ Asia Pacific Corporation.

"BenQ is dedicated to delivering the thrill of big-screen visuals to every household through versatile offerings, from home cinema projectors to wireless portable projectors."

GS2 is a powerful addition to the home entertainment suite and supports virtually any wireless or wired device. Using Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB-C, or its built-in media reader, GS2 instantly casts and plays oversized audio-visual content.

Powered by ultimately durable Digital Light Processing, the 2015 Academy Award of Merit Oscar® winning technology used in 90 per cent of the world's digital cinemas, GS2 delivers long-lasting DLP picture quality with precise colours and razor-sharp clarity, coupled with a 30,000-hour maintenance-free LED light source.

GS2 retails at $849 (before GST) and is now available exclusively at BenQ Store on Lazada.

From June 15 to August 31, with every purchase of GS2 or selected gaming projectors, TK800M/TH585/TH671ST, BenQ customers stand a chance to win a Nintendo Switch console by sharing a photo of a gaming session using the projector on their Facebook or Instagram, as well as a 100-word product review on the Lazada product page.

To find out more, please visit BenQ.com.