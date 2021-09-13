BenQ Launches World's 1st Smart LED Mini Projector with 2.1 CH Speakers, Bringing Cinematic Entertainment to Any Home

BenQ GV30 is an all-in-one home entertainment hub, which features a 135-degree projection angle with in-built Android TV, providing cinematic experience anytime, anywhere

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, the global leading DLP projector brand, today launched the GV30 – a Smart LED Mini Projector, featuring 2.1-channel Bluetooth audio speakers and 135-degree projection angle for a 100" big screen, with in-built Android TV – offering the Cinema Experience anytime, anywhere. The GV30 looks to cater towards the shifting demographics in Singapore, with smaller households and housing options. Pre-sale orders are now open, with a discounted rate of SGD799 with GST (usual price 869 with GST) and exclusive pre-sale rewards.



BenQ GV30 Smart LED Mini Projector

According to a recent population census, more Singaporeans are choosing smaller households or singlehood, and are opting for smaller housing options. Meeting the lifestyle needs of today's Singaporeans, BenQ sees the need for a portable LED mini projector that can provide quality cinematic experiences despite shrinking dwelling spaces. BenQ's pursuit of innovation, along with its advanced technology, has resulted with the GV30 LED mini projector.

"Our new GV30 LED mini projector provides an all-in-one cinematic experience by combining wireless Android TV streaming with powerful Bluetooth multichannel audio, a 135-degree projection angle, high flexibility and versatile connectivity," said Jeffrey Liang, President of BenQ Asia Pacific Corporation. "We believe the GV30 will complement Singaporean lifestyle choices, providing a theatrical experience in the comfort of their own homes at the fraction of the price, and size, of a full-blown home entertainment hub."

Cinematic sound quality with 2.1 CH Speakers

The GV30 is one of the first portable LED mini projectors to feature a 2.1-channel audio system with separate high and mid-range drivers, and a dedicated woofer for resonant bass, bringing true cinematic texture to film and video viewing. Tuned by BenQ's treVolo audio team, the system employs acoustic and psychoacoustic sciences to balance cinematic sound properties and enhance depth, clarity, definition, presence and stereo field imaging. The GV30 comes with versatile Cinema, Game, Sports and Music Modes, and also works seamlessly as a battery-powered, portable, Bluetooth speaker.

Quality imaging with 135-degree projection at any angle, from any corner of the household

Designed with space efficiency in mind, the GV30 can automatically correct image focus even when projecting from oblique angles. With its rotating magnetic base, users can tweak projection angles up to 135 degrees, and tap on the auto focus and auto vertical keystone functions to sharpen image quality. This means that the GV30 can be set up easily anywhere around the home, in any room.

Powered by LED technology, BenQ's CinematicColor™ feature offers a color performance that can reach up to 98% coverage of the Rec.709 color gamut. With 720p native resolution and 300 ANSI lumens brightness, GV30 provides clear images and contrast. It also offers 6 professionally-tuned picture modes to optimize the viewing experience.

In-built home entertainment with Android TV

GV30 is completely wireless with inbuilt Android TV, providing instant access to Google Play and live streaming apps for movies, shows, sports and games, as well as social media platforms. The projector also supports wireless casting from iOS and Android devices as well as laptops.

Pre-sale orders for the GV30 are now available between September 7 and September 28, 2021, at a preferential rate of SGD799 with GST (usual price 869 with GST). Orders can be placed now exclusively at the BenQ Store on Lazada and Shopee.

Find out more about the BenQ GV30 projector here.

Note to editors:

From September 7, 2021 , to September 28, 2021 , with every 5-star review for the GV30 on BenQ's on Lazada/Shopee brand store, BenQ customers will receive an SGD20 Grab Food Voucher. For more information, please visit here.

Key Features

720P and 300 ANSI Lumens specs deliver clear images even in a lit environment

specs deliver clear images even in a lit environment 2.1 channel chamber speakers (4Wx2 + 8W woofer)

(4Wx2 + 8W woofer) Bluetooth speaker mode

Unique 135-degree projection via rotation on the magnetic base

via rotation on the magnetic base With auto focus and auto vertical keystone (±40 degrees) allows instant and user-friendly installation

(±40 degrees) allows instant and user-friendly installation Powered by Android TV with 5000+ of Google Play's latest apps available

with 5000+ of Google Play's latest apps available Wireless projection for multiple OS and devices (Chromecast/ Airplay supported)

for multiple OS and devices (Chromecast/ Airplay supported) USB-C charging and DisplayPort for plug and play

BenQ smart control app for mobile devices

Maximum 2.5-hour battery life allows you to enjoy a movie completely

Drop proof from a 2.3ft (70cm) height

About BenQ Corporation

Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment 'N' Quality to Life", BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning. Such means include a delightfully broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, digital cameras and camcorders, mobile computing devices, and lighting solutions. Because it matters.

Press Contacts

Name: Emily Chiu

BenQ Corporation

Email: Emily.G.Chiu@BenQ.com