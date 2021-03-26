BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitor series unleash new levels of audiovisual immersion

All new EX3415R combines 1900R curved screen, intelligent HDRi, tailored audio, and with exclusive eye-care technology for gaming enthusiasts.

Singapore, March 29, 2021 - BenQ has introduced a new gaming monitor series entitled MOBIUZ last year. EX2510 and EX2710, the first entrants of its new gaming monitors were launched into the range, boasting incredible IPS images with FreeSync Premium, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MPRT, HDRi technology and purpose-built treVolo 2.5W speakers.

These displays are engineered for endless immersion and to deliver the most engaging gaming platform. MOBIUZ series enriches emphatic gameplay with image, audio, and control enhancements as well as proprietary BenQ Eye-Care Technology.

With the positive feedback from end-users worldwide, BenQ is soon to unveil EX3415R, a 34" 21:9 1900R curved 2K monitor tailored for racing games, highlighting 144 Hz high refresh rate, 1ms MPRT, TreVolo built-in speakers, HDRi as well as Eye-Care technology - the BenQ-exclusive brightness Intelligence Plus (B.I.+), which optimizes content based on environmental lighting and on-screen composition to reduce eye strain, headaches, and fatigue during extended gameplay.

Featuring intelligent HDRi technology, EX3415R grants enjoyment of expanded immersion and can actively detect ambient light levels and analyse on-screen content to produce flawlessly detailed HDR images by utilizing a discretely integrated light sensor.

This exclusive HDRi technology provides unprecedented clarity with superb contrast to reveal subtle shades in dark regions of the screen while preserving fine details in bright areas. Plus, with 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour space coverage generating stunning colour intensity, balance, and saturation, EX3415R captivates gamers into richly rendered in-game universes without visual compromise.

For full acoustic enjoyment, EX3415R is further equipped with 2.1 channel 5W subwoofers and five sound settings, of which the dedicated gaming sound modes for first person shooters, racing, and sports are intricately designed and well-calibrated by treVolo to deliver a spectacular aural experience and give you immersive depth more than ever before.

PHOTO: BenQ Corporation

Besides, EX3415R unleashes your imagination and engulfs you in vibrant gameplay by implementing a custom Racing Mode, which is a perfect fit for console and PC racing games as well as RPG and AAA games. The optimised algorithms serve a wide field of view, crystal clear image quality, and smooth lighting to drive clear and stable views to the finish line.

For hassle-free gaming, EX3415R's proprietary enhancements including Light Tuner's 20 colour settings for different gaming genres and the intuitive Scenario Mapping feature self-adjusts your preferred settings when the input source is switched. Quick OSD presets and a newly designed handy remote control allows easy access to these game-enhancements in no time.

PHOTO: BenQ Corporation

PHOTO: BenQ Corporation

With the big success in its EX2510 and EX2710, BenQ plans to expand MOBIUZ series by bringing more novel models this year, which will be also aligned with MOBIUZ's design concepts and equipped with a higher refresh rate for a fluid and smooth gameplay experience.

Are you ready to experience next level audiovisual immersion? To find out more about BenQ gaming monitors, please visit BenQ.com.