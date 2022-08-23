BenQ Obtains TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe(R) Certification for Large Interactive Displays to Help Protect School Children from Blue Light

TAIPEI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The interactive electronic whiteboard is a large-scale touch display and a new digital teaching tool. When embracing digital education, it can make the course interesting and improve the learning effect for students. Educators can choose the right interactive displays to help children focus on learning. BenQ is one of the leading brands in eye protection displays; it has a longstanding partnership with TÜV Rheinland, and recently obtained TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Certification. The new BenQ RP7503 series are the first large interactive touch displays to obtain this certification, showing they meet the global display requirement for blue light emissions and color performance.

The BenQ RP7503 series not only meets TÜV Rheinland's low blue light and flicker-free display requirements, but are also the first interactive displays to receive the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Certification. The blue light protection of the RP7503 series satisfies the blue light emission requirements developed in consultation with leading eye care professionals in the fields of ophthalmology and optometry. BenQ is committed to providing comprehensive eye health solutions that provide teachers and students with a rewarding and safe educational experience empowered by technology.

The TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Certification, hardware-based certification for built-in blue light mitigating technology, is one of the leading standards in the display industry. The low blue light standards passed by the BenQ RP7503 series is a combination of the low blue light standard developed by TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe, with medical input from a board of globally-accredited doctors. It aims to ensure blue light protection for 3C products. The certified product quality can give consumers peace-of-mind and reliable protection against blue light.

"Children are spending an increasing amount of time in front of digital devices. We believe the future is in screens with built-in blue light protection and that's why we're so proud to be partnering with BenQ to improve the learning space and create low blue light solutions for education," says Justin Barrett, the CEO of Eyesafe. TÜV Rheinland is also one of Eyesafe's authorized certification partners.

Jennifer Wang, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland, notes that the hardware solution has replaced the software solution as mainstream for low blue light certification in the industry. Large displays are also more time-consuming to test. "BenQ's obtaining of TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Certification reflects the importance we attach to children's vision health and safety. We will continue to work closely with BenQ to create value for displays and protect younger generations from high-energy blue light."

TÜV Rheinland has more than 30 years of experience in display testing, and is the current leader in the number of monitor certifications issued. It not only operates the most TCO-approved ergonomics labs in the world, but is also a US EPA-approved laboratory. More than 1000 models of different displays (ranging from 4" ~ 120" in screen size), smartphones, notebook computers, tablets, and projectors have now undergone low blue light content certification. Displays are now being upgraded from conventional safety ratings to the eye-comfort level. TÜV Rheinland focuses on consumer health, and has developed custom safety testing techniques for display flicker, reflection, and eye comfort to ensure a more stress-free viewing experience that protects viewers' eyes.