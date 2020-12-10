BenQ Wire-Free Portable LED Projector Unleashes Instant Entertainment for Lifestyle Trendsetters

BenQ, the global No.1 DLP projector brand, introduced today GV1 portable LED projector, a new way for digital lifestyle trendsetters to cut the cord and enjoy big-picture entertainment in any setting. Compact and lightweight, the battery-operated GV1 streams movies, social media, videos, and music via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or USB-C and HDMI without setup hassle or connectivity concerns.

“GV1 is an entertainment powerhouse packed into the size of a large cup of coffee,” said Conway Lee, President of BenQ Corporation. “Without cables or even Wi-Fi, it instantly streams supersized audiovisual content anywhere, opening a new world of multi- entertainment possibilities for diverse lifestyles.”

GV1’s portability and instant readiness uncover unlimited new ways for users to watch large-scale entertainment in a wide range of situations such as while cooking for family, gathered with friends, collaborating at work, or even during workouts.

A convenient adjustment hinge allows 15˚ of tilt range for GV1’s high-mounted projection lens, enabling 77cm of vertical image offset for the 100” projected image to be placed at a comfortable viewing height. Together with automatic keystone correction, GV1 produces beautifully optimized picture quality without any setup hassle.

GV1 ensures uninterrupted entertainment via dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as direct hotspot wireless streaming capability when Wi-Fi is not available. In addition, GV1 includes a single USB-C port, which can stream media via DisplayPort over USB, read and play media files directly from USB-C flash drives. Or utilize the HDMI to USB-C adapter and display the contents from any HDMI devices.

Equipped with a 5-watt chambered speaker, GV1 doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker at the touch of a button. Its 3-hour battery life is ideal for get together, full-length family movie nights, and instant-on entertainment without any cords whatsoever.

Powered by ultimately durable Digital Light Processing, the 2015 Academy Award of Merit Oscar® winning technology used in 90% of the world’s digital cinemas, GV1 delivers long-lasting DLP picture quality with precise colors and razor-sharp clarity coupled with a 30,000 hour maintenance-free LED light source.

GV1 retails at SGD649 (after GST) and available on Lazada BenQ Store and Shopee BenQ Store.

From November 1st, 2020 to December 31th, 2020, with every purchase of GV1 or any BenQ products exceeding SGD160, BenQ customers stand a chance to win a Nintendo Switch console after registering the purchase.

To find out more about BenQ GV1 portable mini projector, please visit GV1 official page.