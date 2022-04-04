KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the upcoming Ramadan and Hari Raya celebrations, Nutella Malaysia has launched its limited-edition Ramadan jars which feature quick and simple recipes that families can create to break their fast and enjoy happy family moments this Ramadan.



Berbuka Puasa with Nutella Limited Edition Ramadan Jars

With the tagline "Taste of happiness, Taste of togetherness", Nutella wants to add happiness and promote family bonding this Ramadan with the introduction of three quick and simple recipes that the whole family can enjoy - Fried Bread, Mini Tart and Breakfast Bite.

Sulabh Madhwal, Head of Marketing for Nutella Asia Pacific, said, "Nutella is one of the most popular spreads in the world and has earned it place on breakfast tables around the globe, so why not break fast with Nutella? We understand that with busy work schedules and daily errands, parents are looking for quick, simple and delicious recipes for their families Iftar, and with Nutella, we aim to give mothers a quick solution to happier and tastier family moments."

The limited-edition Nutella Ramadan jars are available on shelves at all major retailers, convenience and groceries retailing at the same prices as usual 680g jars from April to May 2022. Nutella is also running an online photo contest where 20 participants will stand to win an Electrolux Oven Toaster each.

For more information, visit Nutella Malaysia's Facebook page, YouTube page at Nutella Malaysia - YouTube, or visit www.nutella.com/my/en/. There are also plenty of Nutella recipes at www.nutella.com/my/en/get-inspired/recipes