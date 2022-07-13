Berge Bulk vessels to receive Anemoi Rotor Sails in its move towards a zero-emission fleet

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based dry bulk owner Berge Bulk today announced that it had signed agreements with Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd – a global leader in wind-assisted propulsion for commercial vessels – to supply and fit two vessels in their dry bulk fleet with Anemoi Rotor Sails.



Anemoi Rotor Sails to be installed onboard Berge Neblina and Berge Mulhacen

Click to watch the animation.

The first vessel, Berge Neblina, a 388k DWT Valemax ore carrier built in 2012, was made 'wind-ready' earlier this year. The structural integration required prior to installing the technology was carried out during a scheduled dry dock. Four of Anemoi's large folding deployment Rotor Sails will be installed to improve vessel performance. Folding Rotor Sails can be lowered from the vertical to mitigate the impact on air draught and cargo handling operations.

This flexible "wind-ready" approach has been taken to align with vessel availability and Anemoi's production slots. The same approach has been taken with the second vessel, Berge Mulhacen, a 2017-built 210k DWT Newcastlemax bulk carrier, which will also receive four folding Rotor Sails. Plan approval has been obtained for both ships from DNV.

Paolo Tonon, Technical Director at Berge Bulk, said: "We're committed to continuous innovation and exploring cleaner, greener energy sources. Wind propulsion is an option we have explored previously in other formats, and we firmly believe it can help achieve our decarbonisation commitments. The partnership with Anemoi commenced with in-depth engineering simulations to find the best possible technical and commercial solution. Therefore, we are pleased to be rolling out their Rotor Sail technology on our vessels."

Berge Bulk leads the dry bulk industry with efficient ship design and operations. It is committed to developing and deploying commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission vessels by 2030.

Commenting on the agreement, Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies, said: "I'm delighted to be announcing this partnership with Berge Bulk. It is a further confirmation that forward-thinking shipowners are turning to wind-assisted propulsion to help them achieve their environmental objectives – and it proves, once again, that Rotor Sails are a realistic and workable solution that results in significant carbon savings."

Rotor Sails are large mechanical sails that harness the renewable power of the wind to reduce emissions and fuel consumption on commercial ships when driven to spin. Anemoi predicts that the four-rotor system will save Berge Bulk 1,200 to 1,500 metric tonnes of fuel per vessel each year.

About Berge Bulk

Berge Bulk is one of the world's leading independent dry bulk owners with an outstanding reputation for the safe, efficient, and sustainable delivery of commodities around the world. Berge Bulk is a young and dynamic company with a strong commitment to innovative growth and development. It has committed to be carbon neutral by 2025 at the latest.

Berge Bulk owns and manages a fleet of over 80 vessels, equating to more than 14 million DWT. The fleet ranges from handy-size to cape-size to some of the largest vessels ever built, serving the world's major miners, steel mills and charterers. For more information, visit www.bergebulk.com.

About Anemoi

Anemoi Marine Technologies is a leading provider of Rotor Sails to the shipping industry. The energy saving technology offers significant reductions in fuel consumption and lowers CO 2 , SO x and NO x emissions to deliver more efficient ships.

Following extensive research and development, Anemoi has commercialised the product for widespread adoption by the global merchant fleet. With a background in the bulk carrier sector, Anemoi's patented design addresses operational considerations, proving it can work for the majority of sectors.

Rotor Sails play a key part in addressing industry environmental targets and creating a sustainable future of shipping.

www.anemoimarine.com