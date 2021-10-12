Berjaya Partners Holista to Offer Healthy Breads and Foods in Starbucks Malaysia, 7-Eleven and Other F&B Outlets

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysians will soon be able to order healthier breads and food products from Starbucks Malaysia, Kenny Rogers and 7-Eleven stores under a collaboration between Berjaya Corporation Bhd ("Berjaya") and homegrown natural foods specialist Holista Colltech Ltd. ("Holista").



Australian Securities Exchange-listed Holista, headquartered in Petaling Jaya, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Country Farms Sdn Bhd ("Country Farms"), a Berjaya subsidiary that produces and supplies organic and healthy food for the Bursa-listed Berjaya Group.



Berjaya operates the Malaysian franchises of Starbucks (320 outlets) and Kenny Rogers Roasters (73 outlets) as well as the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores (2,400 outlets). It also owns the Cosway international network marketing arm which has 396 outlets in Malaysia and 559 outlets globally.



Under the agreement, Country Farms will hold exclusive rights for Holista's low-glycaemic index ("low-GI") pre-mix for flour products, sugar reduction technology, plant-based meat products and dietary supplements for markets where Berjaya or its associates operate in.



Country Farms already owns the rights in Malaysia for the plant-based range of Beyond Meat. It will serve as the distribution for Holista's products to the Berjaya Group which also operates a range of vegan shops in Malaysia.



Holista has commenced work to develop a range of low-GI white sandwich rolls, croissants, and ciabatta for Starbucks outlets in Malaysia. The country has one of the highest incidents of diabetes and obesity in the world, which experts believe is largely caused by diet.



Holista has developed a scientifically verified white bread roll with a GI reading of 46 (compared to 70 for most white breads). High-GI foods are digested and absorbed quickly, resulting in spikes in blood sugar levels. By contrast, low-GI foods help reduce and slow the rise in blood sugar.



"We are thrilled to collaborate with Holista Colltech in developing and eventually launching a range of science-based everyday food and diet solutions to consumers. We will make healthy keto-dietary alternatives accessible to the masses in a more affordable way," said Mr. Louis Kho, CEO of Berjaya's Global Consumer Product Markets and Managing Director of Country Farms.



"I'm especially excited about this meaningful endeavour to empower more consumers as they seek out the nutritional benefits and better-for-you options that will inspire positive choices for both people and planet," he added.



"Holista is excited to partner Berjaya Group to offer Malaysians a range of healthy foods. Malaysians are increasingly conscious about the origins and contents of what they consume. This partnership with Country Farms addresses this need as we will source and develop only natural foods which have been proven to improve human health," said Holista's Founder and CEO Dato' Rajen Manicka.



About Holista Colltech Limited



Holista Colltech Ltd ("Holista") is an innovator in health and wellness solutions based in Sydney, Australia. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:HCT).



Holista's core business divisions are Dietary Supplements, Healthy Food Ingredients, Ovine Collagen and Infection Control Solutions. The suite of health and food related solutions combines the best of nature and science is to address the evolving needs so that people can live better and healthier lives.



Key products include one of the market-leading and best-selling health supplements, low-GI food ingredients used by leading food manufacturers, disease-free and medical grade ovine collagen, all-natural, non-toxic and effective sanitisers for consumers and industrial applications.



Over the years, Holista has successfully developed and patented world-leading technologies in the field of Global Health and Wellness Industry and has a vast customer base in Asia, Australia and USA. Holista is passionate to combine economic success with enriching lives for a sustainable future.



