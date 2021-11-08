Beryl 8 Plus (SET: BE8) aims to become the leading digital transformation driver in ASEAN

BANGKOK, Nov 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Beryl 8 Plus PCL (SET: BE8), an end-to-end digital transformation expert, is launching an investment plan following its listing on the MAI, highlighting the growth potential of its shares in the tech industry with an eye on developing technological innovations and its own solutions. By joining forces local and foreign business partners, a strong foundation will be laid for the company to provide a comprehensive service offering that will help clients across all industries be ahead of digital disruption curve to grow and succeed. The company launched its international expansion plan with the opening of its office in Vietnam in 2019 to pursue greater growth opportunities and to become a leading digital transformation driver in ASEAN.



Mr. Apisek Tewinpagti, Chief Executive Officer Beryl 8 Plus, whose shares hit the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) under the Technology Industry Group with the symbol "BE8" on Nov. 8, 2021, said that BE8 is confident that the company's strong foundation in end-to-end digital transformation will make BE8 the technology stock to watch. Investors will be attracted by the company's plan to drive digital transformation in ASEAN to achieve sustainable growth.



The company has laid a strong foundation to provide end-to-end digital transformation services that are comprehensive and up to date with constant technological changes. In addition to investing in technology and software development, BE8 also has formed partnerships with both Thai and foreign partners to strengthen its potential in offering comprehensive products and services for all industries to ensure customer success and help clients across ASEAN to be ahead of the digital disruption curve.



In 2019, BE8 set up Beryl 8 Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd. as it began expansion to overseas markets. The move is a part of its plan to lead the field of digital transformation and customer relationship management services in ASEAN. The company is in the process of growing its personnel with technological expertise to be able to fulfill demands of clients of all sizes and industries.



"We are prepared to leverage our expertise in end-to-end digital transformation to provide both strategy and technology consulting services to ensure clients gain the greatest benefits and succeed in their endeavor to achieve sustainable growth," said Mr. Apisek.



Dr.Visit Ongpipattanakul, Managing Director of Trinity Securities Company Limited, as financial advisor and underwriter, adds that BE8 has a strong business operation and exhibits a long-term growth potential. Being an end-to-end digital transformation expert with cutting-edge technological innovations from world-class business partners as well as its own software development capability, the company's shares in the technology industry group are outstanding. Furthermore, the current state of the tech industry provides a supportive environment for growth that helps stabilize BE8 share price in the long run and elevate BE8 to lead the digital transformation drive in ASEAN.



