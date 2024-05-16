Bespoke Private Yacht Charter rental in Koh Samui by Oceans Elite

Oceans Elite, a renowned travel company in Thailand, offers specially curated tour packages featuring private luxury yacht tours around Koh Samui Island. The company boasts an impressive fleet of yachts, catamarans and speedboats, providing a variety of tours to suit every traveler's needs.

Oceans Elite highlights the benefits of booking a private boat rental in Koh Samui, allowing travelers to enjoy their holiday at their own pace.



Vacationing can be much more enjoyable when you don’t have to adjust your schedule to accommodate fellow travelers and strangers. Oceans Elite embraces this philosophy, offering bespoke packages and tours to some of the most stunning locations in and around Koh Samui.



The company operates a diverse fleet of speedboats, catamarans, and yachts that are meticulously maintained and fully insured. Tourists can book a luxury yacht in Koh Samui well in advance or at the last minute and be assured of first-class service from Oceans Elite. The company prioritizes safety and strictly adheres to regulations, ensuring no compromise on comfort or security.



The yachts and boats are managed by professional crew with extensive experience. The staff speaks English and possesses in-depth knowledge of local sites and culture, enriching the customer experience. Special requests, dietary restrictions, and other considerations are meticulously addressed to make the trip memorable for everyone.



Water Sports

Adventure enthusiasts can enjoy water sports like jet skiing, wakeboarding, kite surfing, flyboarding, scuba diving, and more, experiencing an adrenaline rush while being assured of their safety. Sailing and boat racing are also available.



Celebrations

Oceans Elite excels in organizing celebrations and special events for couples and families. Whether it’s weddings, receptions, milestone birthdays, romantic dinners, or corporate events, the company collaborates with top service providers on the island to ensure a successful celebration.



Popular Itineraries

Private yacht charters in Koh Samui offer a luxurious way to plan holidays at leisure and enjoy time with loved ones. Oceans Elite has crafted pre-designed itineraries to suit various traveler preferences. Oceans Adventure offers full access to onboard sporting equipment, while Oceans Sunset is perfect for nature lovers and romantics wanting to enjoy sunsets with loved ones and a gourmet meal.



Luxury Accommodation

The company partners with luxury villa management companies, offering luxury accommodations and villa rentals to tourists. With a private villa and a private yacht for sightseeing, guests can be assured of the ultimate luxury holiday experience.



Destinations

Thailand boasts several islands with diverse flora and fauna, some conserved by the government to maintain ecological balance. Oceans Elite provides trips in luxury private speedboat charters from Koh Samui to these islands and other popular destinations. Enjoy pristine beaches, waterfalls, secluded coves, and vibrant nightlife in and around Koh Samui.



Fleet

The company’s fleet includes luxury yachts, sailing boats, and speedboats such as the Princess 64, Maxi Catamaran, Lagoon 400, Aloha 40, Albatross Marine Design 46, Gelati 415, Twin and Three Engine Speedboats, and many more.

Contact Oceans Elite to book a bespoke private luxury yacht tour in Koh Samui and enjoy the holiday of a lifetime!



About the Company: Oceans Elite is a certified and TAT licensed travel company established in 2008 in Thailand offering diverse packages for tours in and around Koh Samui Island. The company has a fleet of well-maintained private yachts, catamarans and speedboats, providing comprehensive charter packages tailored to clients' requirements.

