Best 10 Gallon Tank Fish & Combos For Beginners; Stocking Ideas Guide Released

Beginner fishkeeping enthusiasts can find a list of best fish for a 10-gallon tank, along with combo recommendations, in a new guide from Fishkeeping Wisdom.

A recent report from Bassleer found that approximately 14.7 million households in America keep at least one pet fish - making fish the third most common pet in the US. With pet ownership on the rise - especially during and following the pandemic - Fishkeeping Wisdom understands that many of these new pet owners who choose fish as their animal companions will need a trusted resource to ensure a healthy environment for their new pets. As such, the website has released a new guide which offers a detailed look at the best fish for a 10-gallon tank.

Titled “30 Best Fish For A 10-Gallon Tank (With Stunning Pictures)”, the guide lists Bettas, Guppies, Neon Tetras, and Harlequin Rasboras among the best fish to keep in a 10-gallon tank. Fishkeeping Wisdom also included a helpful chart which sorts the fish by size - small, medium, and large.

Kicking off the list is the Betta fish - an omnivore with an aggressive temperament also known as the Siamese fighting fish. These come in various colors, patterns, and shapes; are very hardy and independent; and thrive as the sole occupants of the tank.

Neon Tetras are another popular choice, and according to Fishkeeping Wisdom, they are the perfect starter fish for beginner fishkeepers because they’re easy to care for, have a peaceful nature, and aren’t prone to many diseases. This small and active fish thrives in a large group, which, when swimming creates a mesmerizing spectacle of color due to their vivid coloration.

For those fishkeeping enthusiasts who want to set up a beautiful planted aquarium, the guide recommends the Harlequin Rasboras. This lively fish, recognizable for its black jester suit appearance - for which it got its name - thrives on a variety of food and loves to graze on the aquarium greenery. Due to the Harlequin Rasboras’ natural and unique look, Fishkeeping Wisdom believes they are the ideal fish to add a pop of color to heavily planted aquariums.

When it comes to stocking combinations, the guide offers both community and species tank combos. For example, five Neon Tetras can be combined with one Dwarf Gourami - a beautiful, and somewhat delicate, bright orange fish with unique blue markings.

Fishkeeping Wisdom is the online home of Brett, a fishkeeping enthusiast with nearly two decades of experience. His goal is to provide insightful guides on tank and aquarium equipment and proper care for aquatic pets.

