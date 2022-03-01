Best 2022 Aston Martin Lease Specials and Incentives in March 2022

Looking for a luxurious car to lease? Look no further than Aston Martin! The British automaker is well-known for making some of the most beautiful cars in the world, and their current lease offers are sure to please.

Looking for a luxurious car to lease? Look no further than Aston Martin! The British automaker is well-known for making some of the most beautiful cars in the world, and their current lease offers are sure to please. We’ll give you an overview of the different models available, as well as the different lease terms. So whether you’re looking for a short-term lease or something longer, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to learn more about Aston Martin’s 2022 lease specials!

1. Current Offers

The current offers include a short-term lease on the DBX SUV and long-term leases for both sedans and SUVs alike. Lease rates start at just $699 per month, so there’s something everyone will enjoy here!

If you’re looking to get into an Aston Martin without spending too much money upfront, then consider leasing one instead of buying. Leasing is a great option if you want to drive a new car every few years, and it’s also a more affordable way to own an Aston Martin.

Here are the different models currently available for lease:

DBX SUV (short-term lease only)

The DBX SUV model lease terms include a 36-month lease with $15,995 due at signing. You’ll enjoy a monthly payment of $699 and an annual mileage allowance of 12,000 miles.

Vanquish S (long-term lease only)

The Vanquish S is Aston Martin’s flagship sedan, and it’s sure to turn heads wherever you go. The long-term lease terms include a 48-month lease with $28,495 due at signing. You’ll have a monthly payment of $999 and an annual mileage allowance of 15,000 miles.

Vantage (long-term lease only)

If you’re looking for something smaller and more sporty than the Vanquish S, then the Vantage might be perfect for you. The long-term lease terms include a 48-month lease with $23,995 due at signing. You’ll have an affordable monthly payment of $799 and an annual mileage allowance of 15,000 miles.

DBS Superleggera (long-term lease only)

The DBS Superleggera is the ultimate driving machine! It’s as fast as it looks and handles like a dream on any road surface. This car has all of Aston Martin’s latest technology features including Apple CarPlay® integration for easy smartphone connectivity while you’re behind the wheel!

The long-term lease terms include: A 36 month term with $48,495 due at signing; Monthly payment price starting from just under four thousand dollars per month; Annual mileage allowance is 12,000 miles.

All of these models come with complimentary scheduled maintenance for three years or 30,000 miles whichever comes first! If you’re looking to lease an Aston Martin but don’t know where to start, give us a call today at (908) 468-2070 and one of our friendly team members will be happy to walk through your options with you. We’ll work hard so that we can get the best deal possible on any model in our inventory.

2. Model information

The model information includes what makes each car unique and why it’s worth leasing.

All of the models are luxurious, but they also have their own distinct features that make them stand out from one another. The Rapide S sedan has a V12 engine with six-speed automatic transmission while (DBX SUV) comes equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder unit that produces 429 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. There are also many different colors available such as black, white or gray for those who want something more subtle than reds and blues.

The interior features include leather seats with contrast stitching as well as aluminum trim accents throughout the cabin area creating a truly unique and luxurious experience.

If you’re looking for a more family-friendly option, the DBX SUV is perfect with its ample rear cargo space. It can comfortably seat five passengers while still providing plenty of style and luxury that Aston Martin is known for.

The Vantage is the most compact car in Aston Martin’s lineup and it’s perfect for those who want something sporty. It has a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine with 510 hp and 505 lb-ft of torque that can go from 0 to 60 mph in just about three and a half seconds. The interior also has many luxury features such as an all-digital gauge cluster, Bang & Olufsen audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot and more.

If you’re looking for something luxurious and fast, then the Vanquish S is the perfect option for you!

The DBS Superleggera is Aston Martin’s newest model and it’s a true driver’s car, with its twin-turbocharged V12 engine that produces an incredible 700 hp. This model comes equipped with many luxury features such as heated seats, touchpad infotainment system and more. The interior also has aluminum trim accents throughout the cabin area creating a truly unique and luxurious experience for anyone who sits in it!

Here are some of the different lease terms available:

Short-term leases: This is a great option if you want to try out a new car for a few months without committing to a long-term lease. Most short-term leases last for 12 or 24 months, and they usually come with lower monthly payments than long-term leases.

There are also many different lease specials available, so be sure to check with your local Aston Martin dealer to see what’s currently available.

If you have any questions or would like to find out more, then contact us today at (908) 468-2070, or check us out at astonmartinsummit.com. We are an Aston Martin Dealership located in New Jersey at 326 Morris Ave, Summit, NJ 07901. We are open Mon-Fri 9 a.m to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Sundays. Stop by and check out our new DBX models!

