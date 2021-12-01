Best in Asia, TPIsoftware Honored With Gold Award for CX Vendor Excellence in Singapore

TAIPEI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as the disruptor in innovating and driving customer success, TPIsoftware has been announced as the winner of the "CX Vendor Excellence Gold Award" for the CX Asia Excellence Awards 2021. TPIsoftware was not only chosen for the top excellence in being clients' trusted partner in customer experience delivery, but also the only Taiwanese corporation winner across the twelve award categories this year. Judged by a panel of independent CX experts of different fields and industry leaders from Nokia, Telstra, CIMB, Prudential, AE and more, TPIsoftware has surpassed stringent standards of technology innovation and outshined the competition. TPIsoftware was credited for its "very strong contribution with a full suite of solutions", according to the judge in the awards ceremony. The 2021 CX Asia Excellence Awards announcement ceremony took place virtually on November 23th and the winners were announced live.

Organized by IQPC, the CX Asia Excellence Awards is an iconic and world-renowned annual awards event in Singapore which aims to honor the achievements of customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific region and attracts well-known companies in diverse industries every year. The CX Vendor Excellence award celebrates vendors with significant contributions in helping their clients succeed in customer experience goals.

"This award is certainly an honor for us. We really appreciate this prestigious recognition, and we dedicate this award to our employees for their immense efforts, and our clients for their trust in us," said Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, "We have been honored for our exceptional products and commitment in several projects: As smooth communication forms the core of customer experience, our enterprise-level API management platform digiRunner and the one-stop log management platform digiLogs have improved internal processes and user experiences for several businesses and the public sector, which provides customers with enhanced digital experiences and generates more service possibilities; engaging and seamless support serves as the key to successful customer experience, and the human-like AI chatbot powered by our SysTalk.Chat has freed up service agents to handle more complicated issues, and the optimized customer experience further facilitates customer loyalty and adhesion. Other proven achievements such as building the cross-platform reward point platform, the smart health and fitness mobile app, the multiple-app push notification system and the digital cash management system all showcase how we empower our clients to provide satisfying customer experience with innovative solutions."

This global recognition represents an important milestone for TPIsoftware in expanding its overseas footprint. "Through our company culture of 'Serving Customers, Demonstrating Professionalism, and Sharing Happiness', we uphold the spirit of ideal customer service. We are proved to take a leading role in driving digital transformation for various industries. The pandemic fuels the need for digitalization, which also allows more business possibilities. We will continue to help our clients in delivering outstanding customer experience, innovate the digital landscape, and provide remarkable products to go global." said Ben Yao.

Digital transformation has been taking the stage in recent years, and further accelerated by the Covid-19 outbreak; a significant shift in consumer behavior and service delivery has led to a "new normal" as a result of the pandemic, which has seen a surging demand in digital innovation. TPIsoftware's success lies in their professional and comprehensive services, and they leverage their extensive expertise to drive clients' customer experience optimization.

Founded in 2005, TPIsoftware is a software provider delivering enterprise software and one-stop solutions to businesses in various industries. TPIsoftware has two main products –the digital service platform DigiFusion and the AI-powered product SysTalk.ai to help enterprises succeed in digital transformation. TPIsoftware also specializes in FinTech, InsurTech, blockchain, big data, telecom application and more, providing services domestically and overseas.

