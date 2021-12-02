Best in Asia, TPIsoftware Honored With Gold Award for CX Vendor Excellence in Singapore

TAIPEI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as the disruptor in innovating and driving customer success, TPIsoftware has been announced as the winner of the "CX Vendor Excellence Gold Award" for the CX Asia Excellence Awards 2021. TPIsoftware was not only chosen for the top excellence but also the only Taiwanese corporation winner across the twelve award categories this year. Judged by a panel of independent CX experts of d industry leaders from Nokia, Prudential and more, TPIsoftware has surpassed stringent standards of technology innovation. TPIsoftware was credited for its "very strong contribution with a full suite of solutions", according to the judge in the ceremony. The 2021 CX Asia Excellence Awards announcement ceremony took place virtually on November 23th.

Organized by IQPC, the CX Asia Excellence Awards is a world-renowned annual awards event in Singapore aiming to honor the achievements of customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific region and attracts many well-known companies every year. The CX Vendor Excellence award celebrates vendors with significant contributions in helping their clients succeed in customer experience goals.

"This award is certainly an honor for us. We really appreciate this prestigious recognition, and dedicate this award to our employees for their immense efforts, and our clients for their trust in us," said Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, "Our success lies in our exceptional products and commitment in several projects: Our enterprise-level API management platform digiRunner and the one-stop log management platform digiLogs have improved internal processes and user experiences for several businesses and the public sector; the human-like AI chatbot powered by our SysTalk.Chat has freed up agents for more complicated issues and facilitates customer loyalty and adhesion. Other achievements such as the cross-platform reward point platform, the smart health and fitness mobile app and the multiple-app push notification system all showcase how we empower our clients to provide satisfying customer experience with innovative solutions."

This global recognition represents an important milestone for TPIsoftware in expanding its overseas footprint. "We will continue to help our clients in delivering outstanding customer experience and innovate the digital landscape to go global." said Ben Yao.

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is a Taiwanese software provider with focus in APIM, AI chatbots, FinTech and more, delivering services and solutions domestically and overseas.

Media Contact: