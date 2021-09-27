The best budget conference speakerphone in 2021: eMeet Luna Speakerphone

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMeet fulfills the concept of "scientific and technological innovation" and indeed used its innovation of artificial intelligence into every product since it started up. With Work From Home becoming the new normal, the demand for premium products such as eMeet Luna Speakerphone assumes great importance. The eMeet Luna is integrated with an Enhanced Noise Reduction Algorithm with Daisy Chain and Dongle USB support. The speaker provides a capability for 360-degree voice pickup with 8 people in the background.



Luna Photo

The eMeet Luna Speakerphone is a budget-friendly model. It is the most versatile of its field; it can support up to 12 people in a meeting, but it also works well for smaller gatherings. Its many microphones and 360-degree pickup ensure that meetings will not be disrupted by poor audio, whether users are calling from a small office or a huge conference room. There are even several connectivity choices for a quick and painless installation.

Furthermore, it is integrated with VoiceIA technology, which eliminates background noise emitting from keyboard clicks, air conditioning sound, fan sound and others. The speakerphone identifies the distance of the sound source with the help of the auto-vocal-increase functionality. Moreover, the speakerphone automatically adjusts the sound volume to realize self-volume balance.

The Daisy Chain capability enables users to establish connectivity with up to 12 attendees with the help of the eMeet cascading cable. The eMeet Luna speakerphone has been manufactured using an advanced sandblasting process with full-metal and matte color shell design.

The eMeet Luna Speakerphone carries a triple Microphone array with VoiceIA algorithm technology, which automatically picks up a 360-degree wide-angle view. The product team has increased the maximum volume to 80dB. The adoption of full-duplex ensures uninterrupted remote conference calls and smooth calling experience. The Luna speakerphone provides support for USB, Bluetooth, AUX and Dongle connectivity in addition to compatibility with Zoom, Skype for Business, WebEx and much more.

The speakerphone is available on Amazon now.

eMeet Luna Black - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DNTXYCT

eMeet Luna Gray - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087FRNS6P