Best-In-Class Penthouse at Southbank Place Offers Iconic Views and Distinguished Design

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 17 December 2021 - Prominently positioned at the forefront of Southbank Place , with sweeping views of the Houses of Parliament, London Eye and across the River Thames onto the City of London, is The Penthouse at Belvedere Gardens , a spectacular four-bedroom apartment.









Belvedere Gardens Penthouse Reception









Belvedere Gardens Penthouse Terrace





Just released onto the market for £17.5 million , The Penthouse at Belvedere Gardens , which has been designed and dressed by the award-winning design studio Goddard Littlefair , is one of London's most exclusive residences.

Goddard Littlefair is responsible for creating the design-led interior schemes for all 97 apartments, communal areas and state of the art spa facilities at Belvedere Gardens . The spirit of the South Bank was an irresistible inspiration for the scheme, which once occupied some of the land that was used for The Festival of Britain, held in 1951, with the studio drawing on the energy, optimism and creativity that the festival embodied throughout the building's interior and architecture styling.

Occupying the entire 10th floor and providing 360º views across London, the 3,778 sq. ft. penthouse comprises two master bedroom suites with walk-in-dressing rooms, two guest bedrooms, two kitchens, an open-plan living/dining area, two guest bathrooms, expansive terrace and a private balcony.

Benefitting from two separate entrances, accessed via a private corridor, The Penthouse at Belvedere Gardens provides visitors with immediate, show-stopping views as they enter the open-plan living/dining area, where they can soak in the incredible sight of the London skyline through floor-to-ceiling triple-glazed windows.

A key element of Goddard Littlefair's design process for the Penthouse was anticipating the needs and requirements of future residents – creating a home that complements a lifestyle that features travelling, food, luxury and wellness.





The design of the double height lounge has been assembled for residents to watch the sun set or rise, with the apartment's elevated position lifting them above the cityscape, in perfect view of the London Eye. The views across London are reflected in a double height mirrored fireplace, which is placed between the lounge and the dining area.

The dining area is characterised by a bespoke 5-metre book matched Patagonia stone table, with bronze tubular legs, which has been positioned along the axis from the kitchen through to the bedroom wing to accentuate the substantial volume of the space.

The living/dining area leads onto the main kitchen, which features integrated Miele appliances, a wine cooler, polished marble worktops and a breakfast bar. Due to its position in the building, it provides a direct view of Big Ben through a full-height glazed sliding door - leading onto a private terrace. With this in mind, the arrangement of the kitchen inspired Goddard Littlefair to dress the space without a kitchen clock, seeing no better alternative to the world-famous clockface outside.

Facing onto Jubilee Gardens, the expansive terrace is the perfect space for a spot of mindfulness, to dine in the warmer months, enjoy a front seat view of the New Year celebrations or simply savour the sights from one of the city's best vantage points.

Behind the main kitchen is a compact production kitchen, which provides the perfect prep station for caterers, for example, to set up when entertaining. Two spacious guest bedrooms are located beyond, with a connecting shower room.

Across the entrance hallway are the two master bedroom suites, which both include spacious walk-in-dressing areas. The principal double-height master, located at the front of the penthouse, includes access to a private balcony, and features an impressive headboard embroidered with glistening and shimmering metallic threads and glass beads.

Goddard Littlefair has celebrated art and craftsmanship throughout the apartment, depicting culture and nature through subtle elements that tailor to the design narrative in each room.

The design team has also commissioned bespoke artwork throughout. One of the statement pieces is a bespoke chandelier in the main living area, with amber hand-blown glass discs, suspended on antique brass clasps and meticulously positioned to capture the eye.

Continuing the celebration of craftsmanship, bicarbonate of soda is used to create a delicate effervescent texture within these pieces of glass that glints in the light during the day and becomes a constellation in the evening.

Matthew Freeman, Senior Interior Designer at Goddard Littlefair , commented: "Our initial concept for the penthouse started with a round table to share ideas and construct the narrative for the project, beginning with imagining the future resident and creating a personality for them. The influence of their culture and lifestyle can be seen through personal touches throughout the home that harmonise together to create an enchanting apartment that represents the best of London and provides endless spaces to relax, work and entertain."

The eventual owners of The Penthouse at Belvedere Gardens , one of five top floor apartments present at Southbank Place , will benefit from direct access to a private amenities space located within the building. The facilities include a private residents' lounge and outdoor terrace looking out onto Jubilee Gardens, the London Eye and the protected view of the River Thames. It also features a dedicated health and fitness facility, with steam and sauna rooms, gymnasium, treatment rooms, wet room and relaxation room.

Residents of Belvedere Gardens can also enjoy use of the 17,000 sq. ft. health club located in the basement of the wider Southbank Place development. Also designed by Goddard Littlefair , the amenities space includes a 25-metre swimming pool, his and hers steam and sauna rooms, expansive gymnasium with specialist workout rooms, relaxation pods, treatment rooms and a hair and beauty studio.

Discussing the penthouse launch, Brian De'ath, Managing Director of Residential Sales at Canary Wharf Group , commented: "The Penthouse at Belvedere Gardens is such a special apartment that will captivate potential purchasers from the moment they walk through the door. The views on offer are arguably the best in London, with almost every landmark visible, whilst the designs by Goddard Littlefair combine perfectly to create a truly extraordinary home."

Richard Oakes, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Qatari Diar adds: "The Penthouse is one of London's most exclusive residences and we're delighted to be adding this to our portfolio at Belvedere Gardens. From the breath-taking views and state-of-the-art facilities to the prominent central piazza, the apartment represents the very best of Prime Central London living at one of the Capital's most desired addresses."





For more information on The Penthouse at Belvedere Gardens or to book a private viewing call 0207 001 3600 or visit www.southbank-place.com .





About Southbank Place

Southbank Place is being developed by Braeburn Estates, a joint venture between Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company and Canary Wharf Group plc.

#SouthbankPlace

About Qatari Diar

Qatari Diar is a global leader in sustainable real estate, building landmark projects of unrivalled scope and vision. We create vibrant communities dedicated to capturing the hearts and imaginations of the people we serve. These developments are conceived from our commitment to preserving and reflecting local characters and traditions and our visions have created places with a sense of identity and purpose where people aspire to live, work and visit.

Qatari Diar's European operation is based in London, and boasts several key local projects, including a landmark residential development at the 12 acre Chelsea Barracks site in Belgravia; Southbank Place, a mixed-use joint venture between Qatari Diar and Canary Wharf Group situated in a prime central London location on the south bank of the River Thames; 30 Grosvenor Square, the current US Embassy in London, which will become a luxury hotel, retail and event space; and East Village & Elephant Park, a joint venture with Delancey and APG, offering more than 4000 private residential apartments for rent.

Qatari Diar seeks to harness the world's greatest architectural and design talent in order to create sustainable communities that will stand the test of time.





www.qataridiar.com

About Canary Wharf Group

C anary Wharf Group (CWG) is the developer of the largest urban regeneration project in Europe. CWG develops, manages and currently owns interests in approximately 7.7 million square feet of office space, 0.9 million square feet of retail and over 1,000 Build to Rent apartments.





CWG is the largest sustainable developer in the UK with over 11 million square feet of sustainable certified buildings. CWG also excels operationally as it purchases 100% electricity from renewable sources since 2012 and zero waste to landfill since 2009.

CWG has created a 24/7 city where people can live/work/play on the Canary Wharf estate and enjoy all the benefits: great transport links, access to green spaces and waterside living; and a wide range of amenities including an award-winning arts and events programme. Canary Wharf's retail offering comprises over 300 shops, including grocery stores, pharmacies, health clubs, bars and restaurants, all within 15 minutes' walk.

The Company's current £1.3bn construction activity is composed of 500k square feet of commercial properties and over 1,100 new homes for sale and rent.





Website: www.canarywharf.com

Instagram: @canarywharflondon @woodwharf

Twitter: @YourCanaryWharf; @CanaryWharfGrp @Level39CW , @Wood_Wharf

About Goddard Littlefair

Goddard Littlefair is a London-based, luxury interior design house with international expertise and a global portfolio, established in 2012 by Martin Goddard and Jo Littlefair. The company creates inspirational, award-winning, narrative-led designs for high-end and luxury hotels, hospitality and spa projects, as well as high-end private and developer residential schemes.





The Goddard Littlefair studio is made up of a highly experienced and international team of architects, interior and FF&E designers, along with other related specialists. Their 50 strong team is led by the Founders who continue to drive the company's creative vision. Their expertise, and an emphasis on a fully bespoke service, has won them multiple awards and industry accolades.

The studio is world-renowned for their innovative hospitality projects, including the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland, Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik, Hilton Vienna Park, Intercontinental Berlin, Kimpton Charlotte Square, Villa Copenhagen Hotel, Corinthia Palace Spa in Malta, Chelsea Barracks Spa in London and The Mayfair Townhouse by Iconic Luxury Hotels. In 2021, Mondrian Shoreditch opened, including Michelin Starred Chef Dani Garcia's first UK restaurant, highlighting the studio's accomplished F&B division Epicurean. The studio is also currently working on high-profile international projects including the Four Seasons Sultanahmet Istanbul, Mandarin Oriental Vienna and a resort for The Red Sea Development Project.

Notable high-end residential projects in London include The Corniche, Ebury Square, Southbank Tower and Canaletto, which was awarded Best Interior Design in the Development category of the British Homes Awards 2020. The studio has also been shortlisted in the British Homes 2021 for their Casson Square Penthouse project and are currently working on a luxury development in Hong Kong.





www.goddardlittlefair.com