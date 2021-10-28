Best Classic Cars Salon Prive 2021 Ranking – Concours d Elegance Report Released

My Car Heaven, an online resource for auto enthusiasts, has released a report discussing the most desirable cars displayed at this year's Salon Privé classic and supercar show.

The website’s recently published report entitled “Our Top 10 Cars from Salon Privé 2021” describes the event itself, and specific features of the author’s ten favourite vehicles.

More details are available at https://mycarheaven.com

By releasing this report, the automotive specialists can educate car lovers about some of the latest supercars and some classic models. For example, the author describes the very modern 2021 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, which was the first hypercar to break 300 mph. He also highlights some classics, such as the 1965 Ford GT40 Mk1 and the 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza Spider.

Salon Privé is the UK’s most exclusive luxury motor show, and this year it took place at Blenheim Palace. Luxury vehicles from brands such as McLaren, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, Porshe, and Jaguar were displayed on the palace lawn. Some of the cars were then driven into Woodstock so local residents could see them.

The Salon Privé show also includes presentation of the Concours d’Elégance Awards, which showcase the most historically significant classic cars from around the world. The 2021 Best of Show winner was a 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet Sindelfingen that stunned in the “Pre-War Tourers” class.

Representatives of My Car Heaven have attended Salon Privé since its inception. In addition to ranking its favourite cars, they shared a photo gallery of the event, a walkthrough of the show, and a video of the awards ceremony, which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwLVumGPk5I

My Car Heaven visits other national car shows such as the London Classic Car Show, Goodwood Festival of Speed, Goodwood Revival, Concours of Elegance, London Concours, Race Retro, Auto Italia, Classic Motor Show, Silverstone Classic, Donington Historic Festival, and more. In addition to writing about car shows and events, the website publishes helpful blog articles on topics such as vehicle safety, driver etiquette, and ways to increase a car’s performance.

Auto enthusiasts can rely on My Car Heaven to give them the latest automotive news and solid advice about car products. The website has a wealth of videos and other resources about classic cars, supercars, hypercars, electric cars, and concept cars. They also hold competitions for complimentary tickets to car shows, and give away useful vehicle products, books, and more.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://mycarheaven.com/category/classic-cars

