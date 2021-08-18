BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "In the second quarter we continued to press forward with our strategic refocusing plan and build on the encouraging signs we are seeing in network stability, service quality, and cost reduction, while adapting to the competitive industry landscape. In particular, our Express continued to make progress in unit cost reduction and witnessed significant network improvement with enhanced service quality. For Freight business, it continued its industry leading position and registered a net profit for the quarter with emphasis on our e-commerce capability. Supply Chain Management achieved profitability by serving high-margin customers and expanding cloud OFCs network supported by smart logistic management for better operating efficiency. Our Global business continued its growth momentum with parcel volume in Southeast Asia increasing 140.7% year-over-year despite a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region."
"Given the supportive industry regulatory environment and continued strong e-commerce growth, we are optimistic that our strategic refocusing plan will position us to deliver improved operating and financial results in the coming quarters."
Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In the second quarter of 2021, our revenue reached RMB7.4 billion. The slight revenue decline compared with the second quarter of 2020 was driven by lower average selling price in Express and Freight, partially offset by higher volume in both business units. Our net loss narrowed down to RMB467.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, benefitting from our effective cost control across business units. As part of our refocusing plan, we continued to improve our balance sheet and streamline our asset base. From beginning of the year to the date of this press release, we have completed approximately RMB1.0 billion of financing and asset conversion. In addition, we are working on a pipeline of financing and strategic initiatives to further strengthen our balance sheet. Our balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Our strategic refocusing plan charts a clear path for us to achieve sustainable growth and profitability in the long run."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS([1])
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:
- Revenue was RMB7,374.7 million (US$1,142.2 million), a decrease of 5.0% year-over-year ("YoY"). The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in average selling price ("ASP") in Express and Freight business segments, partially offset by an increase in Express and Freight volume.
- Gross Loss was RMB144.6 million (US$22.4 million), compared to gross profit of RMB484.5 million in the same period of 2020. Gross Loss Margin was 2.0%, decreased by 8.2 percentage points ("ppts") YoY.
- Net Loss was RMB467.5 million (US$72.4 million), compared to a net profit of RMB42.7 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP Net Loss([2])([3]) was RMB435.8 million (US$67.5 million), compared to non-GAAP net income of RMB80.6 million in the same period of 2020.
- Diluted EPS([4]) was negative RMB1.19 (US$0.18), compared to positive RMB0.13 in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(3)(4) was negative RMB1.11 (US$0.17), compared to positive RMB0.22 in the same period of 2020.
- EBITDA([5]) was negative RMB284.8 million (US$44.1 million), compared to positive RMB188.0 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA(3)(5) was negative RMB253.1 million (US$39.2 million), compared to positive RMB225.0 million in the same period of 2020.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS([6])
BEST Express – The Company remained committed to executing its refocusing strategy to optimize product and cost structure, improve network stability, as well as enhance service quality during the second quarter. The Company believes these initiatives played positive roles in upgrading its network and expects this will be reflected in its financial metrics later this year.
In the second quarter of 2021, parcel volume increased by 1.2% YoY to 2.3 billion. Gross margin decreased by 11.0 ppts primarily due to a decline in ASP per parcel of 18.0% YoY, partially offset by a decrease in average cost per parcel of 8.5% YoY.
|
([1]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
([2]) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
([3]) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.
([4]) Diluted earnings per share, or Diluted EPS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares outstanding during the period.
([5]) EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
([6]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
BEST Freight – Freight continued to strengthen its industry leadership through continued operating efficiency, networking expansion and enhanced service quality.
Freight returned to profitability at the bottom line in the second quarter of 2021. The average cost per tonne remained relatively steady YoY despite higher oil prices in the second quarter of 2021 and the absence of highway toll subsidy in the second quarter of 2021 as compared with the same period in 2020. Freight volume for this quarter increased 9.3% YoY, with e-commerce volume growth of 23.1% YoY, contributing to 19.2% of total volume.
BEST Supply Chain Management – In the second quarter of 2021, the Company continued to focus on high-margin customers, expanding its cloud OFCs network and enhancing operating efficiency. The total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 8.2% YoY to 120.5 million in the second quarter and the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 36.3% YoY to 73.1 million. The number of franchised OFCs increased by 5.8% YoY to 345 in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin for Supply Chain Management improved to 9.0% from the 5.4% in the first quarter of 2021.
BEST Global – Global continued its fast growth momentum in Southeast Asia and has made significant margin improvement. In the second quarter of 2021, parcel volume in Southeast Asia increased by 140.7% YoY to 38.8 million, driven by 80.0% and 195.5% YoY growth in Thailand and Vietnam, respectively. Global's gross margin improved significantly by 7.0 ppts year-over-year, benefiting from economies of scale fueled by increased market share and network expansion in the region, as well as utilization of our strong supply chain management capabilities and cross-border logistics solutions by leveraging our Express, Freight and Supply Chain Management expertise.
Others – For UCargo, as of June 30, 2021, the number of registered drivers on the UCargo mobile app increased by 53.9% YoY to 375,802. In the second quarter of 2021, the total number of transactions on the trucking brokerage platform increased by 55.1% YoY to 212,941.
Key Operational Metrics
|
Three Months Ended
|
% Change YoY
|
Express Parcel Volume (in '000)
|
June 30 ,
|
June 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2021
|
2020 vs
|
2021 vs
|
1,906,863
|
2,274,585
|
2,300,851
|
19.3%
|
1.2%
|
Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)
|
1,730
|
2,230
|
2,438
|
28.9%
|
9.3%
|
Supply Chain Management
|
86,663
|
111,332
|
120,471
|
28.5%
|
8.2%
|
Global Parcel Volume in
|
783
|
16,100
|
38,761
|
1,955%
|
140.7%
|
UCargo Number of
|
115
|
137
|
213
|
19.8%
|
55.1%
FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:
Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
|
Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2021
|
(In '000, except for %)
|
RMB
|
% of
|
RMB
|
US$
|
% of
|
% Change
|
Express
|
5,165,696
|
66.5%
|
4,281,367
|
663,099
|
58.0%
|
(17.1%)
|
Freight
|
1,370,862
|
17.7%
|
1,398,561
|
216,610
|
19.0%
|
2.0%
|
Supply Chain
|
509,708
|
6.6%
|
479,555
|
74,274
|
6.5%
|
(5.9%)
|
Global
|
192,500
|
2.5%
|
314,602
|
48,726
|
4.3%
|
63.4%
|
Others([7])
|
522,144
|
6.7%
|
900,613
|
139,487
|
12.2%
|
72.5%
|
Total Revenue
|
7,760,910
|
100.0%
|
7,374,698
|
1,142,196
|
100.0%
|
(5.0%)
- Express Service Revenue decreased by 17.1% YoY to RMB4,281.4 million (US$663.1 million) from RMB5,165.7 million, primarily due to an 18.0% YoY decrease in ASP per parcel, partially offset by a 1.2% YoY increase in parcel volume. The decrease in ASP per parcel was primarily attributable to competitive market dynamics.
- Freight Service Revenue increased by 2.0% YoY to RMB1,398.6 million (US$216.6 million) from RMB1,370.9 million, primarily due to a 9.3% YoY increase in freight volume, partially offset by a 6.5% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne.
- Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 5.9% YoY to RMB479.6 million (US$74.3 million) from RMB509.7 million, primarily due to discontinuation of service to certain low-margin legacy customers, partially offset by an 8.2% YoY increase in the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs.
- Global Service Revenue increased by 63.4% YoY to RMB314.6 million (US$48.7 million) from RMB192.5 million, primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Southeast Asia.
- Others Services Revenue increased by 72.5% YoY to RMB900.6 million (US$139.5 million) from RMB522.1 million, primarily due to a strong increase in total number of transactions of UCargo business.
|
([7]) "Others" Segment represents UCargo and Capital business units.
Cost of Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
|
Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment
|
Three Months Ended
|
% of
YoY
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2021
|
(In '000, except for %)
|
RMB
|
% of
|
RMB
|
US$
|
% of
|
Express
|
(4,874,191)
|
94.4%
|
(4,512,211)
|
(698,852)
|
105.4%
|
11.0ppts
|
Freight
|
(1,242,847)
|
90.7%
|
(1,365,578)
|
(211,501)
|
97.6%
|
6.9ppts
|
Supply Chain
|
(460,298)
|
90.3%
|
(436,530)
|
(67,610)
|
91.0%
|
0.7ppts
|
Global
|
(214,540)
|
111.4%
|
(328,597)
|
(50,893)
|
104.4%
|
(7.0ppts)
|
Others
|
(484,491)
|
92.8%
|
(876,401)
|
(135,737)
|
97.3%
|
4.5ppts
|
Total Cost of Revenue
|
(7,276,367)
|
93.8%
|
(7,519,317)
|
(1,164,593)
|
102.0%
|
8.2ppts
Cost of Revenue was RMB7,519.3 million (US$1,164.6 million) or 102.0% of revenue in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB7,276.4 million or 93.8% of revenue in the same quarter of 2020. The increase of 8.2 ppts in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to a steeper decrease in ASP than unit cost for Express and Freight business units.
|
Table 3 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne
|
Three Months Ended
|
% Change
|
(in RMB)
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2021
|
YoY
|
Express:
|
Average Cost Per Parcel
|
2.14
|
1.96
|
(8.5%)
|
Average Transportation Cost Per Parcel
|
0.57
|
0.54
|
(5.3%)
|
Average Labor Cost Per Parcel
|
0.21
|
0.19
|
(9.5%)
|
Average Lease Cost Per Parcel
|
0.08
|
0.10
|
25.0%
|
Average Other Cost Per Parcel
|
0.08
|
0.06
|
(25.0%)
|
Average Last-mile Cost Per Parcel
|
1.20
|
1.07
|
(10.8%)
|
Freight:
|
Average Cost Per Tonne
|
557.4
|
560.1
|
0.5%
Gross Loss was RMB144.6 million (US$22.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to gross profit of RMB484.5 million in the same period of 2020. Gross Loss Margin was 2.0%.
Operating Expenses
The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.
|
Table 4 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2021
|
(In '000, except for %)
|
RMB
|
% of
|
RMB
|
US$
|
% of
|
% of Revenue
|
Selling, General and
|
(403,848)
|
5.2%
|
(458,650)
|
(71,036)
|
6.2%
|
1.0ppts
|
Adjusted for
|
(33,865)
|
0.4%
|
(29,309)
|
(4,539)
|
0.4%
|
0.0ppts
|
Adjusted Selling, General
|
(369,983)
|
4.8%
|
(429,341)
|
(66,497)
|
5.8%
|
1.0ppts
|
Research and
|
(42,002)
|
0.5%
|
(60,952)
|
(9,440)
|
0.8%
|
0.3ppts
|
Adjusted for
|
(2,489)
|
0.0%
|
(2,167)
|
(336)
|
0.0%
|
0.0ppts
|
Adjusted Research and
|
(39,513)
|
0.5%
|
(58,785)
|
(9,104)
|
0.8%
|
0.3ppts
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
(445,850)
|
5.7%
|
(519,602)
|
(80,476)
|
7.0%
|
1.3ppts
|
Adjusted for
|
(36,354)
|
0.4%
|
(31,476)
|
(4,875)
|
0.4%
|
0.0ppts
|
Adjusted Total
|
(409,496)
|
5.3%
|
(488,126)
|
(75,601)
|
6.6%
|
1.3ppts
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB458.7 million (US$71.0 million) or 6.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB403.8 million or 5.2% of revenue in the same quarter of 2020. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily attributable to additional bad debt provision resulted from the pandemic and absence of certain COVID-19 pandemic related subsidies that were available in 2020.
Research and Development ("R&D") Expenses were RMB61.0 million (US$9.4 million) or 0.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB42.0 million, or 0.5% of revenue in the same quarter of 2020.
Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB31.7 million (US$4.9 million), compared to RMB37.0 million in the same quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, RMB0.2 million (US$0.04 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB27.7 million (US$4.3 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.
Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss
Net Loss in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB467.5 million (US$72.4 million), compared to a net income of RMB42.7 million in the same period of 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period), Non-GAAP Net Loss in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB435.8 million (US$67.5 million), compared to non-GAAP net income of RMB80.6 million in the same period of 2020.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net (loss)/income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 by segment.
|
Table 5 – Breakdown of non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income by Segment
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
(In RMB'000)
|
Express
|
Freight
|
Supply Chain
|
Global
|
Others
|
Unallocated([8])
|
Total
|
Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income
|
(325,971)
|
18,922
|
12,355
|
(52,951)
|
(9,486)
|
(78,628)
|
(435,759)
Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
Diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2021 was negative RMB1.19 (US$0.18), based on a weighted average of 388.1 million diluted shares outstanding during the quarter. This is compared to positive RMB0.13 on a weighted average of 389.3 million diluted shares outstanding in the same period of 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period), Non-GAAP Diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2021 was negative RMB1.11 (US$0.17), compared to positive RMB0.22 in the same period of 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was negative RMB253.1 million (US$39.2 million), compared to positive RMB225.0 million in same quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 3.4% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to positive 2.9% in the same quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 by segment.
|
Table 6 – Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
(In RMB'000)
|
Express
|
Freight
|
Supply Chain
|
Global
|
Others
|
Unallocated([9])
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(215,641)
|
36,631
|
22,382
|
(47,275)
|
(8,339)
|
(40,813)
|
(253,055)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(5.0%)
|
2.6%
|
4.7%
|
(15.0%)
|
(0.9%)
|
-
|
(3.4%)
|
([8]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments
As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3,413.3 million (US$528.6 million), compared to RMB3,976.8 million as of March 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was primarily due to net cash used in financing activities.
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
Net cash used in continuing operating activities was RMB127.5 million (US$19.7 million), compared to net cash generated from continuing operating activities of RMB754.3 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to decreased ASP for Express and Freight business segments.
Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")
CAPEX was RMB174.5 million (US$27.0 million), or 2.4% of total revenue in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to CAPEX of RMB424.1 million, or 5.5% of total revenue, in the same period of 2020.
SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of the date of this press release, the Company had approximately 388.6 million ordinary shares outstanding([10]). Each American Depositary Share represents one Class A ordinary share.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Based on current market conditions and operations, the Company expects its revenue for the full fiscal year of 2021 to be between RMB28 billion and RMB32 billion. This forecast reflects management's current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change.
|
([10]) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.
|
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In Thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenue
|
Express
|
5,165,696
|
4,281,367
|
663,099
|
8,541,308
|
7,994,447
|
1,238,182
|
Freight
|
1,370,862
|
1,398,561
|
216,610
|
2,058,109
|
2,573,054
|
398,515
|
Supply Chain Management
|
509,708
|
479,555
|
74,274
|
917,300
|
927,216
|
143,607
|
Global
|
192,500
|
314,602
|
48,726
|
308,288
|
565,024
|
87,511
|
Others
|
522,144
|
900,613
|
139,487
|
938,526
|
1,811,596
|
280,580
|
Total Revenue
|
7,760,910
|
7,374,698
|
1,142,196
|
12,763,531
|
13,871,337
|
2,148,395
|
Cost of Revenue
|
Express
|
(4,874,191)
|
(4,512,211)
|
(698,852)
|
(8,365,512)
|
(8,470,338)
|
(1,311,888)
|
Freight
|
(1,242,847)
|
(1,365,578)
|
(211,501)
|
(2,059,282)
|
(2,539,508)
|
(393,320)
|
Supply Chain Management
|
(460,298)
|
(436,530)
|
(67,610)
|
(864,744)
|
(860,036)
|
(133,203)
|
Global
|
(214,540)
|
(328,597)
|
(50,893)
|
(362,858)
|
(593,699)
|
(91,952)
|
Others
|
(484,491)
|
(876,401)
|
(135,737)
|
(864,587)
|
(1,745,730)
|
(270,379)
|
Total Cost of Revenue
|
(7,276,367)
|
(7,519,317)
|
(1,164,593)
|
(12,516,983)
|
(14,209,311)
|
(2,200,742)
|
Gross Profit/(Loss)
|
484,543
|
(144,619)
|
(22,397)
|
246,548
|
(337,974)
|
(52,347)
|
Selling Expenses
|
(114,037)
|
(114,242)
|
(17,694)
|
(232,152)
|
(221,447)
|
(34,298)
|
General and Administrative
|
(289,811)
|
(344,408)
|
(53,342)
|
(555,803)
|
(653,638)
|
(101,236)
|
Research and Development
|
(42,002)
|
(60,952)
|
(9,440)
|
(92,694)
|
(114,639)
|
(17,755)
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
(445,850)
|
(519,602)
|
(80,476)
|
(880,649)
|
(989,724)
|
(153,289)
|
Income/(Loss) from
|
38,693
|
(664,221)
|
(102,873)
|
(634,101)
|
(1,327,698)
|
(205,636)
|
Interest Income
|
18,415
|
16,670
|
2,582
|
40,000
|
33,548
|
5,196
|
Interest Expense
|
(41,379)
|
(48,165)
|
(7,460)
|
(74,551)
|
(94,172)
|
(14,585)
|
Foreign Exchange (Loss)/Gain
|
(148)
|
(1,228)
|
(190)
|
242
|
(428)
|
(66)
|
Other Income
|
36,426
|
237,107
|
36,723
|
69,219
|
346,551
|
53,674
|
Other Expense
|
(4,972)
|
(10,258)
|
(1,589)
|
(16,082)
|
(28,075)
|
(4,348)
|
Income/(Loss) before
|
47,035
|
(470,095)
|
(72,807)
|
(615,273)
|
(1,070,274)
|
(165,765)
|
Income Tax Expense
|
(4,324)
|
2,643
|
409
|
(8,859)
|
(1,647)
|
(255)
|
Income/(Loss) before
|
42,711
|
(467,452)
|
(72,398)
|
(624,132)
|
(1,071,921)
|
(166,020)
|
Share of Net Loss of Equity
|
(44)
|
(42)
|
(7)
|
(74)
|
(42)
|
(7)
|
Net Income/(Loss) from
|
42,667
|
(467,494)
|
(72,405)
|
(624,206)
|
(1,071,963)
|
(166,027)
|
Net (loss)/income from
|
(73,566)
|
1,007
|
157
|
(157,445)
|
(12,829)
|
(1,987)
|
Net Loss
|
(30,899)
|
(466,487)
|
(72,248)
|
(781,651)
|
(1,084,792)
|
(168,014)
|
Net Loss from continuing
|
(6,571)
|
(5,519)
|
(855)
|
(14,431)
|
(10,929)
|
(1,693)
|
Net Loss attributable to
|
(24,328)
|
(460,968)
|
(71,393)
|
(767,220)
|
(1,073,863)
|
(166,321)
|
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
As of December 31, 2020
|
As of June 30, 2021
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
1,383,317
|
908,434
|
140,699
|
Restricted Cash
|
2,102,426
|
1,999,204
|
309,637
|
Accounts and Notes Receivables
|
983,601
|
967,940
|
149,915
|
Inventories
|
44,133
|
39,182
|
6,069
|
Prepayments and Other Current Assets
|
3,304,670
|
3,306,158
|
512,058
|
Short–term Investments
|
268,647
|
739
|
114
|
Amounts Due from Related Parties
|
274,395
|
183,132
|
28,364
|
Lease Rental Receivables
|
497,127
|
492,639
|
76,300
|
Assets held for sale
|
509,395
|
483,011
|
74,809
|
Total Current Assets
|
9,367,711
|
8,380,439
|
1,297,965
|
Non–current Assets
|
Property and Equipment, Net
|
4,079,235
|
4,442,944
|
688,124
|
Intangible Assets, Net
|
12,198
|
12,203
|
1,890
|
Long–term Investments
|
221,426
|
202,603
|
31,379
|
Goodwill
|
295,758
|
295,758
|
45,807
|
Non–current Deposits
|
129,645
|
120,548
|
18,671
|
Other Non–current Assets
|
543,949
|
307,778
|
47,669
|
Restricted Cash
|
709,848
|
504,895
|
78,198
|
Lease Rental Receivables
|
647,678
|
457,668
|
70,884
|
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets
|
3,863,375
|
3,661,110
|
567,034
|
Total non–current Assets
|
10,503,112
|
10,005,507
|
1,549,656
|
Total Assets
|
19,870,823
|
18,385,946
|
2,847,621
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current Liabilities
|
Securitization Debt
|
95,149
|
281,516
|
43,601
|
Short–term Bank Loans
|
3,082,537
|
2,302,392
|
356,595
|
Accounts and Notes Payable
|
4,144,948
|
4,219,851
|
653,572
|
Income Tax Payable
|
14,550
|
1,806
|
280
|
Customer Advances and Deposits and
|
1,526,051
|
1,349,832
|
209,062
|
Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities
|
2,507,917
|
2,680,687
|
415,185
|
Financing Lease Liabilities
|
1,581
|
1,368
|
212
|
Operating Lease Liabilities
|
1,032,461
|
1,125,800
|
174,364
|
Amounts Due to Related Parties
|
35,623
|
6,525
|
1,011
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
193,432
|
187,818
|
29,089
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
12,634,249
|
12,157,595
|
1,882,971
|
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd)
|
As of December 31, 2020
|
As of June 30, 2021
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
Convertible senior notes held by
|
1,617,846
|
1,605,562
|
248,670
|
Secured Borrowings
|
-
|
106,450
|
16,487
|
Convertible Senior Notes held by third
|
642,121
|
638,794
|
98,937
|
Operating Lease Liabilities
|
2,995,173
|
2,781,791
|
430,845
|
Financing Lease Liabilities
|
2,698
|
2,050
|
318
|
Other Non–current Liabilities
|
175,584
|
136,916
|
21,206
|
Long-term Bank Loans
|
78,548
|
76,456
|
11,842
|
Total Non–current Liabilities
|
5,511,970
|
5,348,019
|
828,305
|
Total Liabilities
|
18,146,219
|
17,505,614
|
2,711,276
|
Mezzanine Equity:
|
Convertible Non-controlling Interests
|
-
|
191,865
|
29,716
|
Total mezzanine equity
|
-
|
191,865
|
29,716
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Ordinary Shares
|
25,988
|
25,988
|
4,025
|
Treasury Shares
|
(211,352)
|
(139,460)
|
(21,600)
|
Additional Paid–In Capital
|
19,487,232
|
19,473,666
|
3,016,087
|
Statutory reserves
|
8,038
|
6,982
|
1,081
|
Accumulated Deficit
|
(17,710,964)
|
(18,783,771) ([11])
|
(2,909,236)
|
Accumulated Other
|
151,677
|
140,744
|
21,798
|
BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity
|
1,750,619
|
724,149
|
112,155
|
Non-controlling Interests
|
(26,015)
|
(35,682)
|
(5,526)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
1,724,604
|
688,467
|
106,629
|
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity
|
19,870,823
|
18,385,946
|
2,847,621
|
([11]) Including accumulated accretion to redemption value and deemed dividend in relation to redeemable convertible preferred shares of RMB9,493,807, and accumulated loss from operations of RMB9,289,964
|
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net cash generated from/(used in)
|
754,261
|
(127,506)
|
(19,748)
|
(476,664)
|
(691,154)
|
(107,047)
|
Net cash (used in)/generated from
|
(31,655)
|
35,914
|
5,562
|
(94,243)
|
(58,389)
|
(9,043)
|
Net cash generated from/(used in)
|
722,606
|
(91,592)
|
(14,186)
|
(570,907)
|
(749,543)
|
(116,090)
|
Net cash (used in)/generated from
|
(282,923)
|
325,541
|
50,420
|
(168,766)
|
348,370
|
53,956
|
Net cash used in discontinued
|
(161)
|
(184)
|
(28)
|
(401)
|
(217)
|
(34)
|
Net cash (used in) /generated
|
(283,084)
|
325,357
|
50,392
|
(169,167)
|
348,153
|
53,922
|
Net cash generated from/(used in)
|
757,081
|
(271,861)
|
(42,106)
|
1,512,066
|
(77,914)
|
(12,067)
|
Net cash generated from/(used in)
|
5,000
|
(187,500)
|
(29,040)
|
(145,000)
|
(280,000)
|
(43,366)
|
Net cash generated from (used
|
762,081
|
(459,361)
|
(71,146)
|
1,367,066
|
(357,914)
|
(55,433)
|
Exchange Rate Effect on Cash,
|
1,023
|
(37,131)
|
(5,751)
|
25,189
|
(30,415)
|
(4,711)
|
Net Increase/(decrease) in Cash
|
1,202,626
|
(262,727)
|
(40,691)
|
652,181
|
(789,719)
|
(122,312)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
|
3,406,770
|
3,682,129
|
570,289
|
3,957,215
|
4,209,121
|
651,910
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
|
4,609,396
|
3,419,402
|
529,598
|
4,609,396
|
3,419,402
|
529,598
|
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents,
|
12,658
|
6,869
|
1,064
|
12,658
|
6,869
|
1,064
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
|
4,596,738
|
3,412,533
|
528,534
|
4,596,738
|
3,412,533
|
528,534
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:
|
Table 7 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
(In RMB'000)
|
Express
|
Freight
|
Supply Chain
|
Global
|
Others
|
Unallocated([12])
|
Total
|
Net (Loss)/Income
|
(327,713)
|
15,910
|
10,027
|
(55,271)
|
(10,153)
|
(100,294)
|
(467,494)
|
Add:
|
Depreciation &
|
110,330
|
17,709
|
9,812
|
5,655
|
4,021
|
6,325
|
153,852
|
Interest Expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
48,165
|
48,165
|
Income Tax
|
-
|
-
|
215
|
21
|
(2,874)
|
(5)
|
(2,643)
|
Subtract:
|
Interest Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(16,670)
|
(16,670)
|
EBITDA
|
(217,383)
|
33,619
|
20,054
|
(49,595)
|
(9,006)
|
(62,479)
|
(284,790)
|
Add:
|
Share-based
|
1,742
|
3,012
|
2,328
|
2,320
|
667
|
21,666
|
31,735
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(215,641)
|
36,631
|
22,382
|
(47,275)
|
(8,339)
|
(40,813)
|
(253,055)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(5.0%)
|
2.6%
|
4.7%
|
(15.0%)
|
(0.9%)
|
-
|
-
|
(3.4%)
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
(In RMB'000)
|
Express
|
Freight
|
Supply Chain
|
Global
|
Others
|
Unallocated([13])
|
Total
|
Net Income/(Loss)
|
127,416
|
63,866
|
(7,966)
|
(53,899)
|
(13,937)
|
(72,813)
|
42,667
|
Add:
|
Depreciation &
|
79,308
|
15,135
|
10,936
|
4,151
|
513
|
7,963
|
118,006
|
Interest Expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
41,379
|
41,379
|
Income Tax
|
1,236
|
-
|
(96)
|
(281)
|
3,465
|
-
|
4,324
|
Subtract:
|
Interest Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(18,415)
|
(18,415)
|
EBITDA
|
207,960
|
79,001
|
2,874
|
(50,029)
|
(9,959)
|
(41,886)
|
187,961
|
Add:
|
Share-based
|
4,399
|
2,721
|
2,835
|
2,224
|
1,035
|
23,822
|
37,036
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
212,359
|
81,722
|
5,709
|
(47,805)
|
(8,924)
|
(18,064)
|
224,997
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
4.1%
|
6.0%
|
1.1%
|
(24.8%)
|
(1.7%)
|
-
|
2.9%
|
([12]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to non-GAAP net (loss)/income, non-GAAP net (loss)/income margin for the periods indicated:
|
Table 8 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income Margin
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
(In RMB'000)
|
Express
|
Freight
|
Supply Chain
|
Global
|
Others
|
Unallocated([14])
|
Total
|
Net (Loss)/Income
|
(327,713)
|
15,910
|
10,027
|
(55,271)
|
(10,153)
|
(100,294)
|
(467,494)
|
Add:
|
Share-based
|
1,742
|
3,012
|
2,328
|
2,320
|
667
|
21,666
|
31,735
|
Non-GAAP Net
|
(325,971)
|
18,922
|
12,355
|
(52,951)
|
(9,486)
|
(78,628)
|
(435,759)
|
Non-GAAP Net
Margin
|
(7.6%)
|
1.4%
|
2.6%
|
(16.8%)
|
(1.1%)
|
-
|
(5.9%)
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
(In RMB'000)
|
Express
|
Freight
|
Supply Chain
|
Global
|
Others
|
Unallocated([15])
|
Total
|
Net Income/(Loss)
|
127,416
|
63,866
|
(7,966)
|
(53,899)
|
(13,937)
|
(72,813)
|
42,667
|
Add:
|
Share-based
|
4,399
|
2,721
|
2,835
|
2,224
|
1,035
|
23,822
|
37,036
|
Amortization of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
940
|
-
|
-
|
940
|
Non-GAAP Net
|
131,815
|
66,587
|
(5,131)
|
(50,735)
|
(12,902)
|
(48,991)
|
80,643
|
Non-GAAP Net
Margin
|
2.6%
|
4.9%
|
(1.0%)
|
(26.4%)
|
(2.5%)
|
-
|
-
|
1.0%
|
([14]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for the periods indicated:
|
Table 9 – Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
(In '000)
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary
|
(461,975)
|
(71,550)
|
(1,061,034)
|
(164,334)
|
Add:
|
Share-based Compensation
|
31,735
|
4,916
|
60,700
|
9,402
|
Subtract:
|
Gain from appreciation of
|
-
|
-
|
(5,562)
|
(861)
|
Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to
|
(430,240)
|
(66,634)
|
(1,005,896)
|
(155,793)
|
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
|
Diluted
|
388,060,785
|
388,060,785
|
387,438,822
|
387,438,822
|
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
|
388,060,785
|
388,060,785
|
387,438,822
|
387,438,822
|
Diluted EPS
|
(1.19)
|
(0.18)
|
(2.74)
|
(0.42)
|
Add:
|
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per share
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
0.14
|
0.02
|
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
|
(1.11)
|
(0.17)
|
(2.60)
|
(0.40)
