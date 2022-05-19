Best Mart 360 announces positive profit alert and expects to record a significant increase of over 110% in net profit of 2021FY

HONG KONG, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited ("Best Mart 360" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 2360.HK), a leisure food retailer in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that, the Group is expected to record a significant increase of not less than 110% in the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2022 ("the Reviewed Period") as compared to the same period last year (if excluding the Government subsidies). Such increase in profit attributable to owners of the Company was mainly attributable to (i) the timely adjustment in sales strategy and product mix optimization during the Reviewed Period; and (ii) the Group's improvement of operational efficiency through moderate expansion policy and appropriate rental strategy.

