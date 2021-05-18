Best Mart 360 announces positive profit alert and expects to record a significant increase of over 5 times in net profit of 2020FY

HONG KONG, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited ("Best Mart 360" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 2360.HK), the second largest leisure food retailer in Hong Kong[1], announces positive profit alert today. The Group is expected to record a significant increase of not less than 5 times in the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021 as compared with the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020. Such substantial increase was mainly attributable to (i) the significant increase in the turnover of the Group's retail stores as a whole as compared with the same period last year; and (ii) the subsidy in the amount of approximately HK$31.772 million granted to the Group during the year ended 31 March 2021 under the HKSAR Government's Employment Support Scheme.

[1] In terms of revenue for the year ended 31 March 2018

About Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited, the second largest leisure food retailer in Hong Kong for the year ended 31 March 2018, mainly operates chain retail stores under the brand "Best Mart 360˚". It offers wide collection of imported prepackaged leisure foods and other grocery products, principally from overseas. The Group's business objective is to offer "Best Quality" and "Best Prices" products to customers through continuous efforts on global procurement with a mission to provide comfortable shopping environment and pleasurable shopping experience to customers. Currently, the Group operates 126 retail stores in Hong Kong and Macau.