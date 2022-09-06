Best Mattress Deals 2022 Ranked by Sleep Junkie

—

Labor Day weekend is upon us, and the mattress industry is already seeing an increase in competition. The best mattress sales for 2022 have been compiled by Sleep Junkie, a top sleep blog and mattress review site. This year’s list of the best mattress deals in 2022 includes some unexpected brands. Sleep Junkie has also released a report featuring the best Labor Day mattress sales too.

Among the recommended mattresses are offers from Amerisleep and Zoma Sleep. These deals help customers save money this Labor Day so they can get the sleep they deserve at an affordable price. Numerous brands offer Labor Day sales, but not all brands and mattresses are created equal, according to Sleep Junkie.

Reputable companies use sophisticated design and materials to provide a truly sleep-boosting experience. To ensure buyers are satisfied with their purchase, top brands also offer generous sleep trials, return policies, and warranties. In most cases, shipping within the US is free too.

“We want to make it simple for anyone looking to buy a mattress to locate the best mattress deals in 2022. At Sleep Junkie, we put in the work to compile a list of the top offers that our readers and subscribers can purchase during Labor Day and other big weekend sales. However, given the number of reputable brands that are participating and the steep discounts they are offering, we have to say that this Labor Day sale tops all others in our years of doing it,” said one of Sleep Junkie's editors.

She continued, "As other mattress brands start adding more sales and discounts, we’ll keep updating our listings. In order to get the inside scoop on all the best offers, we suggest that you revisit our best mattress deals list before making a purchase.”



About Sleep Junkie

Sleep Junkie’s editorial team has reviewed all kinds of mattresses and sleep products. With thorough research and editing support from medical professionals, Sleep Junkie provides the most comprehensive information on everything sleep. Discounts, comparisons, and reviews on the website are priceless resources for those looking to invest in the right mattress.

Contact Info:

Name: Harrison Wall

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sleep Junkie

Address: 30 N GOULD ST, STE N, SHERIDAN WY 82801

Phone: 347-709-5499

Website: https://www.sleepjunkie.com/



Release ID: 89081095

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.