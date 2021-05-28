Best Mattresses of 2021 Ranked by Newsweek

Premier news site Newsweek.com has recently published its list of the Best Mattresses of 2021.

Premier news site Newsweek.com has recently published its list of the Best Mattresses of 2021. In recent years, there has been an explosion of creativity and innovation in the mattress industry, with reportedly more than 175 online mattress companies alone (and many more traditional brick-and-mortar mattress brands). This overwhelming number of options has left many consumers wondering which really is the best mattress to upgrade their bedroom.

Experts have weighed in and highlighted a dozen highly-rated options including the best memory foam mattress, the best mattress for side sleepers, the best mattress for back pain, the best budget mattress, and the best latex mattress. Newsweek’s 2021 Best Mattress rankings feature beds in a box that are affordable, comfortable, and convenient.

Consumers can shop with confidence too knowing that all the listed mattresses have free delivery, free returns, long (100-night) sleep trials, and extended (10-20 years) warranties.

Since everyone spends nearly one-third of their lives in bed, it’s important to invest in the right mattress for your home, and not necessarily the cheapest or most expensive version you can find. With Newsweek’s Best Mattress report, readers can learn more about the top differentiating factors of top-quality mattresses and discover tips to help them determine the most important criteria to consider when shopping for a new bed. This minimizes the guesswork that often comes with shopping for home and bedroom furniture so consumers can easily decide the perfect mattress that will help them sleep their best.

