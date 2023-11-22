The Best New Year's Eve DC 2024 Events & Celebrations Announced | Guide to NYE DC Parties

Ring in 2024 with 360 Nightlife's unforgettable New Year's Eve celebrations in Washington, DC. Immerse in the 1920s glamour at the Capital Gatsby Gala or revel in the Masquerade Ball at Umaya. Limited early bird tickets available, so secure your grand farewell to 2023 today!

360 Nightlife Unveils Top New Year's Eve Washington DC 2024 Celebrations

WASHINGTON, DC - As we close the chapter on 2023, 360 Nightlife invites you to join two spectacular year-end celebrations - The Capital Gatsby Gala at HQO and the 16th Annual National New Year's Eve DC Masquerade Ball at Umaya. These events aren't just parties; they're experiences designed to leave lasting impressions and welcome the New Year with a bang.

A leader in orchestrating memorable New Year's Eve extravaganzas in the nation's capital, 360 Nightlife has meticulously planned these events to ensure a grand welcome for 2024. For comprehensive details about these highly anticipated celebrations, please visit New Year's Eve DC 2024.

The Capital Gatsby New Year's Eve DC Gala 2024 is set to dazzle attendees with its 1920's glamour. This event, one of the highlights of DC's New Year’s Eve calendar, will take place on December 31st, from 9 PM to 2 AM at HQO, an innovative venue located at 1385 Canal St SE, Washington, DC 20003 in Navy Yard that serves at DC Water's HQ & right across the street from Nationals Stadium. General Admission tickets start at $165 and VIP tickets start at $219.

The spacious HQO boasts several areas for celebration, including a massive lobby on the first floor, a sprawling patio overlooking the Anacostia River, an expansive second floor, the exclusive ONE Street VIP Boardroom on the second floor, and the largest rooftop garden patio in DC offering breath-taking views. With 5-hour top-shelf bars, gourmet food stations, a midnight dessert bar, and electrifying music from DC's #1 Club DJ - DJ Vicious, Miami's DJ Q, and International DJ LS, the gala promises a night to remember.



For full information visit Capital Gatsby New Year's Eve DC Gala website.



Simultaneously, Umaya hosts the 16th Annual National New Year's Eve DC Masquerade Ball from 9:30 PM to 3:30 AM. Early bird General Admission tickets for this event start at just $45. Umaya, an elegant & decadent venue located at 733 10th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001, offers guests complimentary Japanese Izakaya-inspired appetizer & premium cocktails from 9:30 - 10:30 PM, and pulsating beats from DJ Roland Tem, culminating in a perfectly timed champagne toast at midnight.

National Masquerade Ball will provide guests with complimentary masquerade masks and both events will offer party favors, adding an element of mystery and excitement to the evening. However, tickets are selling fast. Given the popularity of these events, which tend to sell out each year, attendees are encouraged to act early to secure their spots through the New Years Eve Washington DC 2024 Events website. Please note that ticket prices will increase closer to the event date.

Join 360 Nightlife in bidding a grand farewell to 2023 and welcoming 2024 in exquisite style. Renowned for delivering unforgettable New Year's Eve experiences, these events are expected to be the highlight of the New Year's Eve Washington DC 2024 celebrations. Discover more about these captivating events at DC New Years Eve 2024.



About 360 Nightlife:

360 Nightlife is a premier event planning and promotion company based in Washington, DC. With over 15 years of experience, the company has consistently delivered unforgettable events and unparalleled nightlife experiences, specializing in New Year's Eve and other holiday celebrations.

Press Contact:

Amy Simpson: contact@360nightlife.com | 202.670.3557



About Us: 360 Nightlife are one of the original Washington DC event experience companies. For over 16 years, they have brought the Washington DC Metro Area some of the most memorable events & experiences. From New Year's Eve events to Halloween and in between, 360 Nightlife is synonyms with amazing times that lead to lasting memories.

Contact Info:

Name: Amy Simpson

Email: Send Email

Organization: 360 Nightlife

Address: 1050 17th St NW STE 1000, Washington, DC 20006

Phone: 202-670-3557

Website: https://www.360nightlife.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loIH62bIT_k&t

