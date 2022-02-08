Best Plastic Postcard Features

Both postcard mailing and direct mail marketing involve sending a physical piece of promotional material to the consumers' homes through courier/ postal services.

Both postcard mailing and direct mail marketing involve sending a physical piece of promotional material to the consumers' homes through courier/ postal services. These marketing techniques are actually a very unique way to send messages to targeted audiences. They also work exceptionally well for promotional events, deadline offers, and encouraging recipients to act fast. Despite the rise in technology, both are still thriving in the marketing world as their advantages cannot be neglected.

Let us see the features of plastic postcard direct mail marketing and its advantages:

FEATURES OF PLASTIC POSTCARDS:

Response Rate- Companies are constantly looking for ways to be noticed. Plastic postcards receive a staggering 24% higher response rate.

Design- There are several templates that suit marketing objectives and capture the essence of all businesses alike. For example the detachable cards extend the life of offered services, allowing longer expiration dates and opening the mail's reach. The process of designing restaurant plastic postcards includes- selecting the perfect size, using variable data printing, relevance, colors, image researching, concise formats, and ensuring a clear call to action.

Grabs Attention- Full-color digital printing done by professional printing companies like Dynamicard can allow your content to be well-structured and feature description, benefits, special offers, discounts, location, and contact information in an eye-catching way.

Durability- High-gloss laminate finish pop-out plastic postcards are manufactured to withstand the wear and tear of postal processing equipment to ensure that business messages arrive intact. The information can be sent to the target destination in excellent condition, cutting on redesigning the info due to travelling barriers.

Customization- clear plastic postcards offer a unique and one in a kind feel that makes the brand stand out, leading to a higher retention percentage. It’s uncomplicated customization encourages pocket-friendliness with unlimited variations. And ensure that the "printed message delivers the impact you need to drive up response rates and increase sales."

Suitability- Regular plastic postcards are suitable for all businesses looking to establish: call for reservations, special announcements, the launch of new startups, grand openings, trial records, and gift certificates, etc.

FEATURES OF DIRECT MAIL MARKETING & ADVERTISING:

Customer-Oriented- Metrics show that customizable direct mails include embedding images, addresses, and barcoding to ensure that the message can be directly mailed to the target customers through courier, post office, fax, or email. These channels eliminate the need to hire intermediaries and boost direct distribution & contact.

Security- Modern-day direct mail cards imbibe the use of magnetic stripe encoding capabilities to guarantee destination reach. The sent messages can be measured, tracked, and evoke personalization.

Mapping & Profiling- Direct Mail includes mapping and geo-target mailbox by refining data and unlimited emails sent to segmented focused groups.

The above features substantially conclude that plastic postcard direct mail marketing & advertising is essential as they offer uncountable benefits from small to large businesses.

