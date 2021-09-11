The first concept of portable energy storage lithium battery was proposed in 2014. At that time, people called them large power banks, large mobile power supplies, outdoor emergency power supplies, and outdoor emergency power supplies. Intermittent power supplies.

—

1.what is the portable energy storage lithium battery

The first concept of portable energy storage lithium batterywas proposed in 2014. At that time, people called them large power banks, large mobile power supplies, outdoor emergency power supplies, and outdoor emergency power supplies. Intermittent power supplies.

Portable energy storage power supply was developed to solve the power shortage. It can be powered independently from the grid, can efficiently use solar power, lithium battery large-capacity storage, and then convert into various AC and DC power to supply people's daily electrical appliances, such as lighting , Cooking, boiling water, making tea, computers, printers, telephone communication, etc.; with its light weight, it can be easily carried at home, office, outdoor outings, etc. , to ensure normal life and work.

The most significant feature of the " portable energy storage power supply " is that it can get rid of the limitation of " wire " and provide long-term power supply for various electrical appliances, such as alternating current and direct current, and it is light and portable.

2.The best portable energy storage lithium battery supplier-Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.,Ltd.

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese battery manufacturer specializing in the production of portable energy storage power supplies. Its portable energy storage power supply products include outdoor portable energy storage lithium batteries and household portable energy storage lithium batteries, which can meet the power needs of different scenarios. Or DC load use and backup power requirements; with exquisite appearance, It is easy to take, can be adapted to work and run in the environment of -20 ℃ ~ + 50 ℃; the ternary material that lithium battery used in the product not only has high specific energy, small size, and light weight , Long cycle life and other advantages, as well as battery pack overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuit and temperature protection, and single battery overcharge and over-discharge protection functions.

2.1.12V / 24V / 48V 100Ah/200Ah outdoor portable energy storage power

The application scenarios of portable energy storage power supply include telecommunications network installation and maintenance optimization; army information company; geographic surveying and mapping task

; absenteeism oil exploration team; architectural design survey; water conservancy and water inspection; advertising media outdoor shooting; forestry and agricultural wild resources survey.

It can also be used in mountainous areas, pastoral areas, field surveys, outings for tourism and leisure, or in cars and ships without electricity. It can be used as a DC or AC power supply. It can not only illuminate but also use other loads, the structure is small and exquisite, it is convenient to carry, and it is reliable to use. It should be used in emergency rescue, emergency power supply, backup power supply and other scenarios.

2.2.300W / 500W / 1000 / 2200Wh household energy storage power

The household portable energy storage power supply has a large storage capacity of 2200Wh (600Ah). The power output is equipped with two voltage modes of rated 220V AC output and 5V, 9V, 12V DC output modes, which can meet the needs of various power consumption scenarios. For example: 40W lighting, 60W laptop battery life, 90W audio playback, 300W hot pot dinner use, 600W rice cooker for rice cooking, 750W kettle, etc.

2.3.how to customize portable energy storage lithium batteries

2.3.1. Determine your energy storage energy needs

We need to know the power of the basic backup energy power and provide the electronic equipment you need to carry so that we can determine its peak energy consumption (in watts/hour) and provide you with the best energy storage lithium battery solution.

2.3.2. Determine the purpose of the product

Determine what channel you are using, which will help you determine the order volume of portable energy storage solar generators.

2.3.3. Customize immediately

If you need to customize other special portable energy storage lithium batteries, please contact us or send us your email to inform us your other customized requirements.

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co., Ltd. has one-stop service capabilities in the field of lithium battery customization. You can call or email to purchase or customize at any time, To know more about the company, please visit the mentioned website.

Contact Info:

Name: Susan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.,Ltd.

Address: No.8 Shigu Garden Road, Nancheng Street, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China

Phone: +8618922520682

Website: https://www.lipolymer-battery.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/the-best-portable-energy-storage-lithium-battery-supplier/89045039

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89045039