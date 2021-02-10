Best Real Estate Investment App For US Investors To Manage Assets Launched

BetterCapital.US has launched a new real estate investment app. The new platform aims to simplify the asset management process, provide up-to-date market trends, and help investors find opportunities to maximize their investments.

—

BetterCapital.US has announced the launch of its latest real-estate investment app. The new app is designed to provide an easy-to-use platform for real estate investors to help them better manage and track their assets and find opportunities to maximize their capital from one dashboard.

More information is available at https://www.bettercapital.us

The newly launched real estate investment platform aims to eliminate the hassles and bottlenecks associated with managing a real estate portfolio. Many retail real estate investors face a wide range of challenges regarding tracking their investment performance and getting accurate, up-to-date information about market trends.

BetterCapital has launched its latest investment platform for real estate investors to help simplify the asset management process. The app features a real-time market trend update that allows users to receive up to date market news to help them make informed decisions.

The BetterCapital real estate investment app has an asset tracking feature that enables users to conveniently track important information, including rents, invoices, payments, equity, ROI, and more.

In addition, the app features Deep Dive sessions, an innovative training course that teaches users how to become financially independent and retire early. The Deep Dive sessions are also an opportunity for investors to learn from industry experts.

The Deep Dive sessions, in addition, offer users a chance to learn more about the various investment opportunities available on the platform. BetterCapital’s partners utilize the Deep Dive sessions to explain further what their business is about, ensuring users are well-informed before investing with them.

Other benefits users can get from the app include the chance to maximize their investment performance. Investors are introduced to a wide range of cash flow real estate-focused investments other than rentals, including syndication, flip, private money lending, among others, to help them grow their capital.

The company states: “The BetterCapital.US is a real estate investment app that was built by and for real estate investors who wants a better way to manage their assets, keep up-to-date with market trends and find ways to maximize their capital.”

Interested real estate investors can find more details by visiting the website mentioned above.

