Best-Selling Author and Attorney Karla J. Aghedo Launches New Bookstore and Collective in Historic Third Ward Houston

Karla Aghedo, an Amazon best-selling author, attorney, and coach, is excited to announce the launch of a new bookstore, the SisStore Joy Bookstore, in historic Third Ward Houston on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 1 pm. This highly-anticipated event will bring together book lovers, authors, and the community in a celebration of literature, faith and culture.

The launch will be a vibrant affair, featuring a lineup of over 40 talented authors and artisans who make up the collective’s founding members. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet these remarkable women, get their favorite books signed, and enjoy live gospel musical performances while browsing the new collection. The SisStore Joy Bookstore is proud to showcase the diverse voices of Black Christian women authors, amplifying their stories and experiences.

In addition to author signings, attendees can look forward to an array of entertainment throughout the day. Local gospel artists and singing groups will take the stage, filling the air with beautiful music and rhythmic beats. There will be door prizes and delicious food options, ensuring a delightful experience for everyone who attends.

The launch of the SisStore Joy Bookstore comes at an opportune time in the market. As the demand for diverse and inclusive literature continues to grow, this establishment will cater to the needs and preferences of a wide range of readers. The industry has seen increased competition in this product category, but Karla’s unique vision and commitment to showcasing Christian Black women authors will set this bookstore and collective apart.

Karla Aghedo believes in the power of reading to inspire, educate, and transform lives. The SisStore Joy Bookstore will serve as a hub for fostering connections, uplifting women’s voices, promoting personal growth, celebrating faith, and nurturing a love for reading.

Karla's passion for empowering others shines through in every aspect of this and her other projects. Not only is she an author but also a premier attorney with her own practice at The Aghedo Firm PLLC , www.aghedolaw.com, and an Executive Wellness Mindset Coach for high-achieving, high-performing women of color in high-stakes careers at Houston Wellness Workshops for Women (H3W), www.karlajaghedo.com.

Karla Aghedo is the Founder and CEO of H3W, as well as Founder and Managing Attorney of The Aghedo Firm PLLC focused on representing healthcare providers in federal criminal investigations and trials.

Karla brings a deep background to her white-collar criminal defense practice. In her role as an Assistant District Attorney at Anderson County District Attorney’s office in East Texas, Karla handled criminal and civil asset forfeiture cases, honing her litigation skills. After over a decade of working at Hogan Lovells LLP in Washington D.C., Karla developed her expertise in providing creative and innovative solutions to the challenges facing clients in complex litigation and criminal investigations prompted by the Department of Justice and other federal and state agencies.

Karla has been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in the Houston metro area for her work in commercial litigation in 2023-2024. She is involved in numerous professional organizations, including the Houston Lawyer’s Association, The Houston Bar Association, the Houston Young Lawyer’s Association, the Texas Young Lawyer’s Association, the Federal Bar Association, the Texas Minority Counsel Program - Houston Reception Committee (2018), and the Women’s Bar Association for the District of Columbia (WBA).

Karla earned her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where she served as a member of the editorial board for the Virginia Journal of Social Policy & the Law. In 2001, she was awarded the Ron Brown Scholarship, focused on individual excellence, leadership, and public service, after graduating as Salutatorian of then John Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas.

As an Executive Wellness Mindset Coach, Karla coaches professional women of color and curates wellness retreats for professional women who want to reclaim their power through wellness. She channels the H3W network to create a community of support for the mental, physical, and spiritual wellness of its members.

Karla launched H3W in August 2019 with a holistic vision of the high-achieving, highly educated, professional woman, encapsulating her mind, body, and spirit. H3W rapidly grew and now includes the H3W Investment Club for Financial Wellness and the Mimosa Marketplace Membership Program for women entrepreneurs.

In 2021, Karla—in connection with H3W— collaborated with a team at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, to secure and implement grant funding from the pharmaceutical giant Genetech for a 2-year program designed to support the wellness and well-being of BIPOC (Black and indigenous people of color) women professors in pharmacy programs nationwide.

A year later, Karla joined the Limitless Minds team as a Room Tilter, a mindset coach, and a keynote speaker to high-performance teams in business and sales across industries. This experience with transformative mindset coaching compelled her to share the skills she teaches corporate teams with a wider audience, and in 2023, Karla published the #1 New Release on Amazon, “Gifts from a Broken Leg: 6 Lessons on Relentless Gratitude in the Midst of a Bad Break.”

Having sustained an injury and being bedridden for weeks, the fast-paced dynamics of Karla’s day-to-day life were abruptly put at a standstill. While most people would consider this an obstacle, Karla saw it as an opportunity to channel her creativity, honor the support she received from family and friends, and express gratitude for the blessings she was graced with.

With the popularity of her book, Karla is now expanding the H3W universe to include the newly launching bookstore, the SisStore Joy Bookstore, backed by a Collective of 41 authors, artisans, and product designers, all featured in the bookstore.

The bookstore is located within the Madison Avenue of Fashions Collective and women’s clothing boutique at 2120 Emancipation Avenue in Houston.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 1 pm, and join Karla Aghedo in celebrating the grand opening of her new bookstore and collective in historic Third Ward Houston. Experience the joy of discovering new stories, connecting with talented authors, exploring faith-based books and gifts, and immersing yourself in a vibrant literary atmosphere. This is an event you don't want to miss!

