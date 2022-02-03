Best-Selling Author, Kristina Liu, PsyD, MBA, Launches Her New Book, The Inside Out Journey

A life-changing book, The Inside Out Journey: An Elusive Search for Self Across Three Continents, is now available on Amazon about a woman's one-of-a-kind journey traveling the globe while balancing work on the road.

Kristina Liu, PsyD, MBA is the best-selling author of a new book that tells her story of traveling the globe while balancing work on the road. The pandemic has business people routinely re-evaluating their lives and mobility around their work. Dr. Kristina Liu is passionate about sharing how to create work-life balance, navigate life's adventures, and provide coaching to help mobility seekers realize that they can travel the world or move to a small town and experience more joy and fulfillment, and even be more profitable.

“When your heart has a yearning, the universe will show you ways to make it happen. “Have the courage to follow it even when it scares you to your core,” Dr. Liu stressed, “because what you get on the other side is truly worth it.”

Dr. Liu believes coaching offers one of the most effective and sustainable ways for people to grow and transform. Through the special relationship with a coach, one gains a deeper understanding of oneself, connects with a more powerful and authentic self, identifies with the true wants in life, and ultimately ventures out and obtains those wants without personal limitations or those set by others. Individuals report feeling happier and more empowered through coaching, feeling more clarity and balance, and living more conscious, fulfilling, and joyful lives.

Throughout her book, Dr. Liu inspires readers to pursue their dreams and listen to their hearts. She demonstrates that it is possible to find fulfillment in work while also exploring new places and cultures. Her story is one of courage and determination, and it provides hope for anyone who feels stuck or uncertain about their future. Readers can join this adventure by purchasing a copy of The Inside Out Journey: An Elusive Search for Self Across Three Continents available on Amazon.

About the Book: The Inside Out Journey: An Elusive Search for Self Across Three Continents shares one woman’s work and travels around the world to discover herself and grow through the process. It inspires readers to find the courage to pursue what their heart desires. This book is a read that will empower men and women in their 20s through their 60s to realize that traveling while working is possible, and they can personally grow leaps and bounds if they are intentional about it. By becoming immersed in the pages of Dr. Liu’s book, readers will not only experience spectacular scenery and exquisite food and wine, but also develop a deeper understanding of self and learn practical knowledge and tools to transform the significant aspects of life: personal life, career and money, and relationships.

About the Author: Kristina Liu is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) and a Mental Fitness Coach. She helps entrepreneurs and corporate leaders maximize their potential at work while experiencing more happiness and fulfillment in life. Since crafting this book, Dr. Liu has followed her mantra of working and traveling by purchasing a house in the Amazon jungle and turning it into a lodge and retreat center, which opened in May 2019. Selva Vida translates to Jungle Life, which is where Dr. Liu hosts life-nourishing and transforming programs. Her retreats adopt a holistic approach to addressing one’s body, mind, heart, and spirit and use a combination of workshops, plant medicine, yoga, meditation, mindfulness, connecting with nature, and follow-up coaching. The lodge is a “green” retreat that aims to preserve the beauty and ecology of the Amazon jungle. Visit the inspiration for her book, Selva Vida Lodge and Retreat Center, and explore what they have to offer for adventure, self-enhancement, and personal growth.

Before becoming a coach and business owner, Dr. Liu worked for 14 years in multinational companies in the US and Singapore, holding various positions ranging from strategy and marketing to business improvement and portfolio management. Dr. Liu holds Bachelor (BS) and Master (MS) degrees in Accounting, an MBA from INSEAD, and a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD).

