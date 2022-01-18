Best-Selling Author Ryann Dowdy, Launches Her New Book, The $100K Sales Method.

Ryann Dowdy launches her new book to help female entrepreneurs build the skill-set to close more businesses, network with fervor, and generate more revenue.

Best-selling author and entrepreneur, Ryann Dowdy launched her newest book The $100K Sales Method. This guidebook aims to help female entrepreneurs build the skillset to sign more clients and generate more revenue. It includes tips on networking with fervor and techniques for closing more business. With a strong focus on building skills that will allow readers to grow their business, this book can be a valuable resource for any woman looking to start or expand their own business. In order to stay competitive in this evolving market, companies need better salespeople who can generate more revenue. Ryann’s book is now available on Amazon to purchase a copy.

The $100K Sales Method is a how-to guide geared towards improving current sales relationships and provides strategies for building relationships and signing clients in any business environment. Women in corporate America are realizing that they can be their own boss, have control over when and where to work each day, and what type of career path is right for them. As a direct result of The Great Resignation and the need for and rise of the female breadwinner role due to single parenthood and Baby Boomers, retiring, female-based professional issues have been brought to light once again. Issues such as the glass ceiling and wage disparity are back in the limelight, and women go-getters are re-evaluating their lives and embracing change.

“Change as a society begins at home,” Ryann affirms. “As entrepreneurs, women are more able to make a fundamental change in the world by spending more time with their families and being in control of their finances and their time.”

Ryann tackles entrepreneurship through consulting and coaching. She’s helped hundreds of women get from their first clients to all-up leaving their day jobs and taking back control of their lives by teaching tried and true sales strategies that are not dependent on social media or trendy tactics. Ryann focuses on the art of building relationships and human-to-human connections. Now building her third business, Ryann is on a mission to build a movement for women of action who rebel against the status quo. She is giving them back their time, financial peace, and the ability to multiply their revenue through high-performing empowered sales teams.

About the Author: Ryann Dowdy did everything RIGHT in life. She had her dream job, 6+ figure salary, married, kids, and a nice home and still woke up one day feeling completely unfulfilled. She knew something wasn't right. She realized it was because she was chasing a dream that wasn't hers. As an expert in sales, she created a Facebook community of over 7,000 women looking to follow their dreams of starting a profitable business. Women began joining her sales training program not only for the incredible knowledge and results Ryann brought to the table but also for the amazing community of empowered women Ryann sought to create.

As she found more success on her journey, Ryann realized she still felt alone and misunderstood by her peers. That's when she realized she herself did not have a community to come as the truest version of herself. Today, Ryann's mission is to create a safe space for every woman who has ever been told she's too much, too picky, too loud, too anything to come together and be fearlessly themselves. Because when women connect, work together, and harness their power into one common mission - they will be invincible.

