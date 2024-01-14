Best-Selling Book “Meditations Across The King’s River: African-Inspired Wisdom for Life’s Journey” Releases Second Edition

Babalawo and Finance Mentor, James Weeks, Inspires Spiritual and Financial Transformation in African-American Communities

—

Today marks a momentous occasion as James Weeks announces the release of the second edition of his book, Meditations Across The King’s River: African-Inspired Wisdom for Life’s Journey. The book has now ascended to the status of an Amazon best-seller, reflecting the book’s profound impact on readers seeking inspiration and transformation. Discover the profound wisdom of Meditations Across The King’s River by purchasing a copy on Amazon.

The announcement of Weeks achieving best-seller status on Amazon adds a triumphant layer to the book’s narrative, affirming its resonance with readers seeking spiritual guidance and a path toward financial empowerment.

Renowned as a Babalawo in the Ifa spiritual tradition, James Weeks is also an internationally recognized spiritual advisor and finance mentor, known for his impactful work in promoting African cultural traditions, STEM education, and financial literacy. Experience personal guidance and spiritual insights by booking a session with Weeks at https://acrossthekingsriver.com/readings.

“We are lagging far behind in science, engineering, technology, and math,” expresses Weeks. “Our children must become leaders in science, finance, and technology.”

First published in 2019, Meditations Across The King’s River stood as a vibrant celebration of African culture, spirituality, history, and cuisine, attracting readers worldwide. The second edition of the book delves even deeper into Weeks’ extraordinary life experiences, featuring updated chapters on ancestral guidance, encounters with activists in Bermuda, his journey into trading and beekeeping, and the unexpected revelation of a familial tie to the late legendary actress Cicely Tyson.

Week’s journey into African healing traditions began in 2002 during a crisis involving his son’s involvement with gangs in East Oakland. The father-son duo later traveled to Nigeria, where Yoruba elders guided and healed them. Today, they share their story to inspire and heal others, emphasizing the importance of following one’s purpose.

The transformative journey within the pages of Meditations Across The King’s River urges readers to open themselves to ancestral spirit guides, embrace their gifts, and discover their unique purpose on earth. Weeks draws inspiration from the late African shaman Malidoma Some, the late poet/activist Audrey Lourde, renowned Bermudian costume designer Shiona Turini, and Ghana-based entrepreneur Maya King. A significant portion of the proceeds from book sales will support The Across The King’s River Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit founded by James Weeks. The Foundation aims to bridge gaps in STEM education and financial literacy within African-American communities while also preserving and promoting African spiritual and cultural traditions. “We must also support our storytellers and traditional healers,” states Weeks.

Weeks is collaborating with Joel Mcphee, a financial services executive, and with Liana Nanang, CEO of Unstoried, a Bermuda-based multi-media company, who applauds the mission, stating, “Our story has been told to us, rather than by us. Our mission is to disrupt the way films and books about us are made and marketed.”

Join the vibrant community of Across The King’s River on Facebook with over 147K followers, and be a part of the collective journey towards spiritual and financial transformation.

About James Weeks:

James Weeks is a Babalawo, or priest, in the Ifa spiritual tradition of West Africa and an internationally known spiritual advisor and finance mentor. He has spoken at Harvard University and featured in the Associated Press and Market Watch. Weeks is the producer of the upcoming documentary film Across the King’s River. For more information, visit www.AcrossTheKingsRiver.com.



About The Across The King’s River Foundation:

The Across the King’s River Foundation promotes African cultural, spiritual, and healing traditions, STEM education, financial literacy, and the empowerment of individuals in underserved communities. The Foundation also promotes African spiritual and cultural traditions and supports upcoming authors, filmmakers, and content creators. The Across The King’s River Foundation is actively seeking volunteers, mentors, and donations to further its mission. Learn how to get involved in supporting STEM education, financial literacy, and cultural preservation at The Across The King’s River Foundation.



About the company: The Media Magic division of Business Acceleration Network, Inc. is recognized as an innovative and forward-thinking presence in the field of media and event production. Its unwavering dedication is centered on the creation of engaging narratives and the execution of memorable events that captivate global audiences. Driven by a deep passion for producing impactful results and a steadfast commitment to excellence, the division has refined its expertise in delivering top-quality content across various media platforms.

Contact Info:

Name: James Weeks

Email: Send Email

Organization: James Weeks Consulting

Phone: +1-510-388-5500

Website: https://www.AcrossTheKingsRiver.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/LhQbNPfepVM

Release ID: 89118648

If there are any problems, discrepancies, or queries related to the content presented in this press release, we kindly ask that you notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or support you with press release takedowns. Ensuring accurate and trustworthy information is our unwavering commitment.