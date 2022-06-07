Best Town Agents Launches a Referral Network for Real Estate Agents and Mortgage Brokers

—

Best Town Agents is a newly launched business and website that provides a solution for real estate agents working with clients moving out of their service area through its national referral network of real estate agents and mortgage brokers.

Best Town Agent's mission is to facilitate business partnerships between trustworthy, reliable, & resourceful members across the US. Best Town Agents vetted the agent's competency & reputation based on their clients, peer reviews, and experience

“We offer direct access to the most qualified professionals from coast to coast and state-of-the-art tools to work smarter for themselves and their clients,” said Randy Bett, who launched the business and website with Jocelyn Wing.

Bett and Wing of Optimize Media Marketing used their expertise in digital marketing, SEO, and ten years of helping local businesses grow to develop Best Town Agents.





They’ve designed the referral network platform to feature the top-producing real estate agents around the U.S. Membership is available to agents with a minimum of 10 online reviews and a minimum 4.3 review rating. Membership is free for the first 350 days, and different membership levels are available.

Their goal is to save REALTORS® & lenders time & effort in finding a referral partner in every city where they are not licensed to represent their clients.

EVERY member of Best Town Agents pledges to give the buyers and sellers the best service they need. They are now pre-qualifying the REALTORS® and lenders across the US to become part of their referral network.



“We launched Best Town Agents to help agents and lenders grow their business and online presence and find referral partners and new clients moving into their areas,” Wing said. “Moving to a new city is stressful, and our staff will do everything to make this process as easy and enjoyable for buyers and sellers as possible.”



Members are searchable by state and city, making it easy for professionals and clients to connect with reputable, reliable, and resourceful real estate agents and mortgage brokers.



Learn more about Best Town Agents on the website https://besttownagents.com or contact Randy Bett at 541-844-4880 or email randy@besttownagents.com

