Best view of Meriton apartments now online

Meriton chooses MRI Software to digitise management of 9000 apartments, including Triguboff's own built-for-rent properties

SYDNEY, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's biggest residential apartment developer, Meriton, has chosen MRI Software to take the management and maintenance of 9000 built-for-rent Meriton apartments across NSW and QLD online as part of a new three-year contract with the global real estate software leader.



Harry Triguboff AO, Managing Director of Meriton is a driving force behind the strategic decision to upgrade Meriton's "digital views" using the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led property technology from MRI Software in Australia.

Meriton selected MRI PropertyTree, Maintenance Plus and MRI Property Management X as core solutions for its advanced Property Technology (PropTech) transformation that will see residents, investors and owners alike having new and improved "digital views" in 2022.

The digital transformation project is happening in two phases: first, 4500 Meriton apartments managed on behalf of other investors, mostly in Sydney, went online with MRI Software and various integrated partner solutions from November 2021. The remaining 4500 Meriton-owned built-for-rent properties will be going online from June 2022.

New 24/7 online services for Meriton Residents

Meriton apartment residents will benefit from easy online options for maintenance requests, rent payments and lease enquiries. Meriton's corporate team will be equipped to automate all accounting, lease applications, and maintenance management, as well as generate real-time data-driven reporting on active and upcoming building developments to provide an unprecedented level of collaboration and visibility.

The open and connected nature of MRI's solutions was cited as a reason for its selection as the preferred PropTech provider for Meriton. MRI PropertyTree and Maintenance Plus will be integrated with Australian PropTech startups Sorted Services and Bricks+Agent for optimal property, tenancy and maintenance management options for the residential apartments. MRI's enterprise solution, Property Management X, was previously selected by Meriton to manage its commercial portfolio across Australia.

David Bowie, managing director and senior vice president (Asia Pacific) for MRI Software, said: "Meriton and Harry Triguboff are household names in Australian property. It's an honour to partner with Meriton in building their next-generation PropTech platform. From their commercial business with MRI Property Management X through to PropertyTree giving investors, agents and property managers a centralised view of every apartment, and tenants enjoying mobile-enabled, easy online access for everything to do with their Meriton home, it's great to see so many of the MRI product family involved too."

About Meriton

Meriton is Australia's largest apartment developer founded by Harry Triguboff AO, its managing director, in 1963. Meriton sells apartments and also operates serviced apartments accommodation under its Meriton Suites brand in Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. MRI became one of the first real estate software providers to serve Australia and New Zealand in 1995 and further strengthened its commitment to the region with the acquisitions of Rockend, WhosOnLocation and Palace. For more information, visit mrisoftware.com

