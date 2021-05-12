Best Web Hosting Services For Digital Entrepreneurs – SaaS Expert Report Launch

New York-based expert content marketer and published author Scott Hall has released a report titled "17 of the Best Small Business Web Hosting Options" to help aspiring digital marketers.

Titled "17 of the Best Small Business Web Hosting Options", the report demystifies the web hosting services available to today's business owners, helping them make informed decisions around their digital marketing efforts.

Himself an expert in digital content marketing and SaaS scaling platforms, Scott Hall draws on his knowledge and digital expertise to help entrepreneurs choose their web hosting company wisely and which options are most appropriate. In his report, Hall distills important insights into an easy-to-understand guide.

Hall tells entrepreneurs and small business owners that the cost of web hosting depends on how long the business owner is ready to commit, noting that many small businesses prefer the shared hosting programs for their cost-effective rates.

Web hosting features entrepreneurs and small business owners should look out for, according to the report, include uptime rates, levels of security, and the availability of convenient one-click installation methods.

“17 of the Best Small Business Web Hosting Options” provides an in-depth analysis of today’s most popular services to help digital marketers understand which companies offer optimal storage space, access to content management systems, and which of them include domain name registration and third-party plug-in options for e-comm sites.

Leading the web hosting pack in both value and quality, says Hall, are HostGator, Bluehost, and SiteGround.

The report recommends HostGator, a Houston-based web hosting service, for its budget-friendly monthly packages, free domain registration, free SSL certification, and unmetered bandwidth.

The report also singles out Bluehost, a Massachusetts-based web host provider with over 2 million customers around the world, for its proprietary package that includes one year of free domain name use, free SSL certification, and one-click WordPress installation capability.

SiteGround, a renowned global web host company that specializes in marketing and e-comm sites for small and medium-sized businesses, is noted for its optimized WordPress hosting capabilities and high-performance cloud-based capabilities.

Through the launch of his report, “17 of the Best Small Business Web Hosting Options”, Hall aims to help business owners and aspiring e-comm marketers take the first step in creating quality, value-oriented websites that deliver on both functionality and customer experience.

