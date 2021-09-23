Best Yoga Teacher Insurance Reports Now Great Time To Start Instructor Career

In the beYogi.com article, published by Kelly Smith, many powerful reasons are presented for why now could be the best time ever to start a Yoga teaching career. Choosing the best yoga liability insurance will also provide confidence to all new teachers and instructors.

Top rated Yoga teacher and instructor insurance provider, beYogi, has published an important article entitled “Why Now Is A Great Time to Be A Yoga Teacher.”

beYogi supports yoga teachers with inspiration and top-rated yoga insurance that covers them in-person and online for livestreaming & pre-recorded video. For more information about beYogi visit: beyogi.com .

In the article, published by Kelly Smith, founder of “Yoga For You” as an exclusive beYogi.com report, the reasons why now could be the best time to start a Yoga teaching career are presented with compelling research, personal experience and timely understanding of the yoga industry.

“If there has ever been a year where we have needed stress relief, wellbeing, and mindfulness practices, it was this past year. Not only have we been isolated and grappling with the fear and grief of living through a global pandemic, but stress is at an all-time high.” The article points out.

“This increase in stress and uncertainty given the current state of the world has led many people to begin a mindfulness and yoga practice in hopes of it bringing them some peace of mind during these challenging times, and they need someone to lead them.”

The report also indicates that one positive aspect that has come from Covid-19 and the past year, is the level of proficiency that many teachers have developed in doing everything virtually from their living rooms. There used to be a steep learning curve for students and teachers alike to adjust to a virtual home practice, but now with the help from zoom calls, online hangouts, and virtual studios, online teaching is less intimidating and has become second nature to all.

On the flip side, for areas of the globe that are opening up again, with people returning to in-person events, this is also the perfect time to start offering group classes, indoor or outdoor with relevant safety measures.

“After being deprived of connecting with other people for so long, we are all hungry to do things in person once again.”

The full beYogi article can be accessed here: Why Now Is A Great Time to Be A Yoga Teacher .

Deciding on the focus of a new practice is obviously a crucial step in opening a new teaching business. Many yoga instructors have been extremely successful focusing on a core group of select yoga styles, which could be something like prenatal yoga for expecting mothers or chair yoga. Specialization is a great tool to build authority and recognition within a specific sphere.

It is also essential that all new yoga teachers or yoga instructors practice with confidence. A key factor to practicing with confidence is having the right insurance in place to provide peace of mind. Despite a yoga instructor’s best efforts to teach safe yoga practices, injuries and accidents do happen. And these can be financially dangerous without the backing of a comprehensive insurance plan.

According to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS), the number of yoga-related injuries treated in emergency rooms nearly doubled from 2010 to 2014—and that’s just in emergency rooms!

Also, in 2019 the National Institute of Health published a study that showed one in five adult yoga users reported at least one acute adverse effect in their yoga practice, and one in ten reported at least one chronic adverse effect, mainly musculoskeletal effects.

beYogi offers the industry’s most cost effective and comprehensive Yoga professional and general liability insurance policy, plus a free website, stolen equipment coverage, theft protection, and tons of discounts on yoga equipment, retreats, yoga software, classes and more.

For more information about the best insurance in the industry for Yoga teachers and to access a vast resource of inspiration for Yoga students and teachers, visit: beYogi All-Inclusive Yoga Insurance .

