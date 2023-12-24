BestPrice Travel Is A Special Co-Operate For Ho Chi Minh Tourism Week In December 2023.

To contribute to promoting domestic and international tourism for the expansion of Ho Chi Minh City's tourism sector, BestPrice Travel is proud to be one of the sponsors for Ho Chi Minh Tourism Week Dec 2023.

Ho Chi Minh Tourism Week: The Awaiting Event Of 2023

The 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week will be held in 2023, with the theme "Green on Every Journey," organized by relevant departments and the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and Districts. After only seven days, Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week has drawn 71,000 visitors, with hundreds of millions of followers on social media and mass media.

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week also had a lot of highlights and broke a lot of records. The week was accompanied by 120 ambassadors; this is the event with the most ambassadors participating ever.

Furthermore, the 6th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon season 2023, with the motto "Running for an Outstanding Vietnam," smashed several of its records in terms of both the quantity and diversity of athletes. The event has drawn over 15,000 participants from 91 countries and 33 provinces and cities to run with tens of millions of steps placed on routes passing through the city's iconic landscapes, to entertaining events at Marathon Village, and so on.

The Vietnam Records Organization, in particular, has acknowledged the 3 m x 22 m doodle painting made up of 22 jigsaw pieces representing the city. Thu Duc and its 21 districts are "Vietnam's largest Doodle themed about Ho Chi Minh City tourism."

This is the first time in Tourism Week that there has been such a large-scale response, thanks to the cooperation and coordination of 22 districts and Thu Duc City to meet the demands of tourists. International and domestic tourists are served and welcomed.

BestPrice Travel Accompanying to Promote Local Tourism in Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Bui Thanh Tu, CMO of BestPrice Travel, stated, "By 2023, more than 60% of BestPrice Travel's international tourists will visit Ho Chi Minh City as part of their itinerary to Vietnam." Tours to Ho Chi Minh City are booked by 38% of BestPrice's domestic tourists."

He also stated that Ho Chi Minh City is a very appealing location, continually renewing itself so that visitors can have the most intriguing experiences not just once but many times.

Participating in the event, BestPrice Travel has a stand at the City Post Office, offering not only hundreds of promotional travel bargains up to 5 million VND per person but also the specialized "Lucky Wheel" with 100% winners and a total prize value of 100 million VND. Hundreds of customers excitedly awaited and participated in the 7-day event to try their luck at winning enticing presents such as trip coupons worth 1 to 2 million VND, travel luggage, and tall water bottles. a grant, a fashionable umbrella, a passport cover, etc.

BestPrice proudly performed traditional musical instrument concerts as well as dynamic music and dance performances such as rice drums, Saigon is Lovely, Miss Saigon, etc. during the event, attracting a large number of local and special guests. International tourists, in particular, come to enjoy, film, and photograph.

Mr. Bui Thanh Tu, CMO of BestPrice Travel Company, presented monetary gifts to the Green Destination of the Week, Ho Chi Minh City Central Post Office, and 6 districts during the event's closing ceremony.

BestPrice Travel is a travel firm focusing on Southeast Asian and Asian travel routes, with over 13 years of expertise in the tourism industry. The company is happy to serve over 500,000 consumers each year, with more than 90% of customers completely satisfied with the service.

BestPrice Travel is confident in its new development route, strengthening its position as one of the top travel firms in Vietnam and focusing on the Asian market to contribute to the growth of tourism in Ho Chi Minh City and around the world, and in general, the tourism business in Vietnam.

About BestPrice Travel

Founded in 2010, BestPrice Travel is a DMC in Southeast Asia, connecting all local service providers to supply travelers with high-quality and full-service packages at the best price.

Website: https://www.bestpricetravel.com

Head office: 57 Tran Quoc Toan Street, Tran Hung Dao Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, Vietnam



